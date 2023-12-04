

December is chockful of holiday events and activities for all interests. We’ve rounded up a list of some not to miss but be sure to check out our HowDoYouAtlanta.com calendar and follow us on Instagram @RoughDraftAtl for even more.

Skate City Springs

Reserve your hour on the ice at the rink on the City Green at 1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs. Adults: $15 per hour; children (ages 2-10): $13 per hour, including skate rental. Continues through Jan. 21. Get more information at citysprings.com/skate.

Light Up Brookhaven

The city will hold its annual holiday celebration at Blackburn Park on Dec. 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will be packed with holiday-themed activities including food, music, and giveaways leading up to the arrival of Santa Claus and the lighting of the menorah. Find out more at brookhavenga.gov.

Stage Door Theatre

The Dunwoody theatre will present “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” Dec. 1-17 for the holidays. The production is an adaptation of Frank Capra’s 1946 holiday classic film reimagined as a radio broadcast from the 1940s. Tickets at stagedoortheatrega.org.

Grant Park Candlelight Tour of Homes

The 41st Annual Grant Park Candlelight Tour of Homes invites you on a magical, candlelit journey through the interiors of eight festively decorated houses Dec. 9-10. Get tickets and more details at candlelighttourofhomes.com.

Fernbank

Winter Wonderland is back now through Jan. 7 for its 14th year with dazzling trees and other displays. The exhibit highlights festivities and traditions that tell unique stories selected by cultural partners through arts, crafts, symbols, and ornamental displays. Learn more at FernbankMuseum.org.

Mitzvah House

Join Mitzvah House’s annual menorah lighting on Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Dunwoody Village, 1449 Dunwoody Village Parkway, Dunwoody, Ga., 30338. Enjoy gelt, donuts, latkes, prizes, a bounce house, and stunts by The Great Rocco Lapaire. More details at facebook.com/HouseMitzvah.

Dunwoody Chanukah Festival

The event is set for Dec. 10 from 5:30-8 p.m. at The Lawn at Ashford Lane, 4500 Olde Perimeter Way, Atlanta, Ga., 30346. Fire truck gelt drop, falafel stand, music, face painting, and more. Get more information at this link.

Atlanta Ballet

“The Nutcracker” returns to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center Dec. 8-26. This beloved Victorian-era holiday ballet features Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, and the Sugar Plum Fairy. Visit atlantaballet.com for tickets and additional info.

Chabad Intown

Join Chabad Intown at 4 p.m. on Dec. 10 to celebrate Hanukkah at the annual menorah lighting in Decatur Square, 509 N. McDonough St. Enjoy music, entertainment, dreidels, doughnuts, hot latkes, crafts for the kids, and more. Chabad will also host menorah lightings at Atlantic Station on Dec. 13 and Ponce City Market on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. Visit chabadintown.com for more information and events.

Alliance Theatre

“A Christmas Carol” is back on the main stage through Dec. 24 with new set design and costumes for the 35th annual production. Get tickets and details at alliancetheatre.org.

Fox Theatre

Peachtree Church is hosting its beloved Christmas Eve services at the Fox on Dec. 24 at 1 and 5 p.m. The services will feature Peachtree’s choir and orchestra with special musical guest Timothy Miller, a Christmas pageant with live animals, and more. Find out more and see other shows at the Fox in December at foxtheatre.org.

PCM Holidays

Ponce City Market in Old Fourth Ward has a month of special holiday events, including ice skating on the roof, Saturday visits with Santa Claus, various holiday markets, and much more. A menorah lighting is set for Dec. 14. The Village Market will host a Kwanzaa Celebration on Dec. 28, and New Year’s Eve festivities. Check out poncecitymarket.com/events for the full schedule.

Atlantic Station

Grab your ice skates and head for Skate the Station, which is open now through Jan. 15. It’s ready for action, weather permitting, on weekdays, 4-10 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; and Sundays, 12-8 p.m. Go to the Events page at atlanticstation.com to find more.

Winterfest 2023

Winterfest is sledding into Virginia Highland on Dec. 8-9. The event will begin with a Tour of Lights Block Party on Friday, Dec.8, to show off the neighborhood’s most vibrant holiday decorations, along with live music, food & beverages, and plenty of cheer. On Saturday, Dec. 9, the day will start with a Jingle Jog, followed by a Holiday Parade. The day will rev up with one of the biggest in-town holiday Gift Markets and Kids Corner, with music to pair. Get more details here.

Sarah Brightman

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

The ASO has the holiday spirit with a series of music events, including a Christmas Symphony from Sarah Brightman on Dec. 6, the annual Christmas with the ASO concerts on Dec. 9-10, “A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage” on Dec. 14-15, and Celtic Women with the ASO on Dec. 21-22. Check out aso.org for more holiday offerings.



Children’s Museum of Atlanta

The annual New Year’s Bubble Bash is Dec. 31 featuring dancing, games and much more. Visit childrensmuseumatlanta.org.

Ring in the New/Afterparty

Ring in the new year with a party in the Studio Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. DJ New will play dancing favorites, a buffet of light bites, coffee, and desserts, plus a glass of sparkling beverage to toast the New Year at midnight. Tickets and more details at citysprings.com/events/ring-new.