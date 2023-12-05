Howell Mill Road pedestrian crosswalk. (Courtesy UWCID)

The Upper Westside Community Improvement District (UWCID) is celebrating the start of the long-anticipated Howell Mill Complete Street project led by the City of Atlanta.

An official groundbreaking ceremony with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, ATLDOT Commissioner Solomon Caviness and Atlanta City Councilmember Dustin Hillis was set for today, Dec. 5.

This transformative project, initially identified in 2015 as a RENEW Atlanta bond-funded initiative, will address crucial aspects of the area’s infrastructure. The city council approved $21.5 million in funding for the project in September.

The city will resurface Howell Mill Road from just north of Collier Road to Marietta Street, synchronize the traffic signals through technology upgrades and build raised bike lanes south of Forrest Street. Sidewalk repairs and safety improvements are also components of the project.

“Over the last eight years, the Upper Westside Community Improvement District has worked closely with the city of Atlanta to bring the Howell Mill Complete Street project to fruition,” said Executive Director Elizabeth Hollister said in a press release. “Howell Mill Road is the backbone of the Upper Westside District. This project brings critical upgrades to improve bike, pedestrian and vehicular movement.”

“Since being elected as the District 9 Council member, getting the Howell Mill Complete Street Project fully funded and to the construction phase has been one of my highest transportation priorities”, Hillis said. “I greatly appreciate the support and partnership of Mayor Andre Dickens, ATLDOT Commissioner Solomon Caviness, Upper Westside CID, and the residents of the district in finally getting this project activated.”

The City of Atlanta selected construction partner, P2K & Lefko, a joint venture, as the general contractor to complete the project.