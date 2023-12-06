The Brookhaven International Festival was held in October 2023.

The Brookhaven City Council quietly passed a settlement agreement at its Nov. 28 meeting over a soured deal with GoMarketing to plan the city’s first International Festival.

Held on Oct. 21 and 22 on the Peachtree Creek Greenway, the first International Festival was a multicultural celebration of culture, arts, and food.

Brookhaven hired GoMarketing on July 25, paying the company $59,731 to take on the “production and management of the logistics, operations, concessions, entertainment procurement and production, and sponsorship solicitation and management for the successful execution of the Brookhaven International Festival.”

At some point before the festival, the two parties agreed that the city would fulfill the remainder of the contract “to ensure a smooth and successful International Festival.” A reason was not given by the city, and GoMarketing did not respond for comment.

The settlement states, “the parties desire to resolve all disputes, including those listed in the recitation and paragraph above without resort to litigation.”

GoMarketing is keeping $350 from El Mexicandy that it was owed, and will pay Brookhaven in the amount of $6,447.76.

After the contract was ended, Brookhaven communications department managed the festival logistics, coordination, press and social media, designed signage, badges, parking passes, and more.

This year, Brookhaven announced a settlement with BM&K over the Public Safety Building. The city canceled a contract with engineering firm Arcadis, claiming a $13,865 sidewalk contract was a conflict of interest.