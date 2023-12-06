Birney Robert, a champion of the arts at Georgia Institute of Technology. Photographs by Isadora Pennington.

In the heart of Midtown Atlanta, the Georgia Institute of Technology campus was bustling with activity on a recent chilly Monday morning. Students scurried from building to building, and a bicyclist nearly clipped me as he rounded a corner and onto the path where I was walking with Birney Robert. We laughed and I remarked about how long it had been since I stepped foot on a college campus. For Robert, this is all business as usual.

At Georgia Tech, Robert is the Principal Investigator and Curator of the GT-Microsoft Accessibility Research Seed Program. She is also an Event Coordinator at the College of Computing, a role she has held for more than nine years.

Robert’s CV includes a BFA in studio art from Birmingham Southern College, a master’s degree in Museum Anthropology from Georgia State University, and more than three years working as Gallery Manager at Sandler Hudson Gallery.

At Sandler Hudson, Robert oversaw administrative tasks as well as managing exhibitions, events, and facilitating art sales. She has used those same event management skills for roles at Burnaway, Emerging Collective, and her work as a curator at Arts & Entertainment Atlanta.

“Watermark” by Deanna Sirlin at the Georgia Tech Library. Photograph by Isadora Pennington.

On the day that I visited with Robert, she took me on a personalized tour of the art exhibitions at Georgia Tech. We saw a plethora of art installations and innovative art experiences ranging from large outdoor sculptures to tech-driven art displayed on screens, indoor art exhibits, and even an art vending machine.

Poised at the intersection of art, technology, science, and accessibility, Robert has been at the helm of some of the school’s most innovative art activations.

“I am interested in demystifying science and technology to a broader audience, but also demystifying conceptual art to a scientific community,” explained Robert. In 2021, Robert got a $40,000 grant from Microsoft which she supplemented with $21,000 in fundraising efforts to install the two exhibitions; Extension of Self and Extension of Community.

The exhibits bring into frame the question of humanity and society within the context of an increasingly digital world. She seeks to explore how art could be used as a means of communication for complex scientific and technological topics such as climate change, pollution, and the interactions between humans and the natural world.

Accessibility is another tenet at the center of every installation that Robert champions.

By utilizing technological advances incorporated into these displays, such as directed speakers that track viewers as they move through an exhibit in order to offer pointed audio that accompanies related portions of the exhibit. She has endeavored to provide outlets for the public to come onto the Georgia Tech campus and experience the art on display there for free, removing yet another barrier between the public and art.

Robert hopes to use these art installations and exhibitions to help bridge the accessibility gap between academics, science, math, technology, and the general public, regardless of their native understanding of the topics at hand.

“The Peach Pit” by Adira Griffin. Photograph by Isadora Pennington.

Some of the exhibits I saw at Georgia Tech that caught my eye included “The Peach Pit,” a geospatial data visualization of pollution as it disproportionately affects Black communities in Georgia. Artist Adira Griffin, a recent grad of Savannah College of Art and Design, did extensive research into Superfund sites, a designation of highly polluted areas as demonstrated in maps by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The interactive digital motion artwork is projected on the Media Bridge and uses patterns, symbols, and paths to raise awareness of this ongoing humanitarian issue.

Jeremy Bolen’s immersive “Sulfur Skies” installation highlights a concept of solar radiation management wherein sulfur particles are injected into the stratosphere to counteract global warming. Visitors are invited to lay on silver mats under the installation, gazing up at the sulfuric night sky with artificial solar-powered stars.

A corresponding work by Bolen at the Georgia Tech Library “At the Core of the Core” began with a CT scan of sediment that he found on a research trip to Searsville Lake at Jasper Ridge Biological Reserve in Stanford, California in 2022.

“Sulfur Skies” by Jeremy Bolen. Photograph by Isadora Pennington. “At the Core of the Core” by Jeremy Bolen. Photograph by Isadora Pennington.

Regent’s Professor at Georgia State University Pam Longobardi’s “Drifter’s Project” offers compelling portraits of plastic debris from the world’s oceans. The 3D installation of a cornucopia spilling out remnants of humanity’s consumerism as well as photographs of collections of found objects remind us of the impact of late-stage capitalism on our planet.

“Drifter’s Project” by Pam Pam Longobardi. Photographs by Isadora Pennington.

Artists Sylvia Janicki and Nassim Parvin’s “Sensing Bodies” exhibit is spread throughout multiple areas of campus. In the works, plants are set up to record biometric input from human breath or touch, and one piece which looks almost like a mirror until you draw close enough to trigger LEDs that reveal the plant inside. These three exhibits encourage viewers to intimately engage with plantation plants which further allow us to consider colonial histories and human narratives.

“Sensing Bodies” by Sylvia Janicki and Nassim Parvin. Photographs by Isadora Pennington.

In addition to all of her work at Georgia Tech to bring art, science, and technology together, Robert has also championed these same ideals through Extension of Nature, an outdoor exhibit presented in conjunction with Arts and Entertainment Atlanta.

In the program, she brought in artists whose works explore what it means to be sustainable in digital and urban environments. The focus centered around four themes, plants and seeds, plastics and waste, imaginary environments, and relationships. The program featured ten artists and ran on digital billboards around downtown Atlanta for five months from April 2023 through August 2023.

These days, Robert is leaning even more into her love for art and seeking ways to increase Georgia Tech’s interactions with artists both locally and from afar. I asked her what her hopes were for the future at Tech, and she told me that she would like to see a Museum Residency program come to life there.

“Museums are an academic unit in and of themselves,” she explained. “You can have disciplines within the museum to study and get certificates from that program, and the museum can be its own college in itself.”

Robert also highlighted the new College of Digital Media program which will teach students how to begin with a foundation of digital media and then practice those skills in studio courses, labs, and research.

Before we parted ways, Robert shared news about an exciting new development – an inaugural Assistant Vice Provost for the Arts position. Provost Steven W. McLaughlin is currently seeking an expert to integrate the arts into education and research while also using art to enrich the experiences of students at Georgia Tech.

Birney Robert, photograph by Isadora Pennington.

If you ask me, there’s no better person for the job than Robert herself. With a palpable passion for the arts, curatorial experience in one of Atlanta’s finest galleries, and the kind of drive that makes even the impossible seem within reach, Robert is truly a remarkable advocate for the arts at the Georgia Institute of Technology.