Chef Kevin Gillespie plans to open a restaurant called Nàdair.

Kevin Gillespie, the owner of Gunshow, is opening a new restaurant called Nàdair in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of DeKalb County.

According to an emailed statement from Gillespie, the restaurant will be located in the former Floataway Cafe space on Zonolite Road.

Gillespie said that Nàdair is the “next chapter” in a story that began with Woodfire Grill. which was located in Piedmont Heights for 13 years before closing its doors in 2015. The restaurant played host to a few notable Atlanta chefs, including Gillespie, Tyler Williams, and Matthew Weinstein.

“For many years we have hoped to one day be able to return to the rustic elegance of live fire cooking, paired with a service style marked by intentionality and humility,” Gillespie said. “It will be an honor to steward the next generation of restaurants in Asana Partners’ former Floataway Cafe space, a restaurant we admired and one that helped develop the Atlanta dining scene we see today.

No details besides the name of the restaurant have yet been released. According to a spokesperson, there are no plans to announce any other details until next year.