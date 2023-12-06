Town Square Sandy Springs will offer free photos with Santa for children and fur babies on Dec. 13. (Town Square Sandy Springs)

Town Square Sandy Springs invites families to visit for free photos of children of all ages with Santa, including pets, on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The adult day and Alzheimer’s Resource Center for families impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia will host the event from 4 to 6 p.m., according to a press release. The event is free and open to the public, especially for families with well-behaved children and pets who have a loved one who has Alzheimer’s or other dementia-related illnesses.

Town Square Sandy Springs is located at 8601 Dunwoody Place, Ste. 130, off GA 400 exit 6 (Northridge Road).

The center also hosts its Festival of Trees through the first week of January. Town Square Sandy Springs shows off its 1950s town parks and stores with Christmas and Hanukkah trees and decorations created by area businesses on display.

Both events are open to the public and free. For information, call 404-595-2036 or email cmiller@townsquare.net.

Town Square Sandy Springs provides a safe place for those in need of cognitive or memory care to spend the day. It also provides evidence-based interventions to help preserve cognitive function and increase the quality of life.

Its facilities include a 12,000-square-foot space that has been transformed into a mid-century town with a city hall, Rosie’s Diner, Starlight Theater, the Spinner’s Music Room, Ronnie’s Garage with a ‘50s T-Bird and gas pump, a Little Blue House outfitted with a living room straight from the ‘60s with black and white television and phonograph, and a library with magazines and literature that includes original Life magazines.