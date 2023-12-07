Two-time Grammy Award winner Melissa Etheridge, the critically acclaimed folk rock band Dawes, and five-time Grammy Award winners Blind Boys of Alabama will appear at the 2024 Amplify Decatur Music Festival on Saturday, April 13 in the downtown square.

Early-bird, discounted tickets go on sale at AmplifyDecatur.org on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The festival will also feature Run Katie Run and a performance by the to-be-determined winners of the Decatur High School Battle of the Bands to be held Feb. 4 at Eddie’s Attic.

Early bird and standard ticket pricing (beginning Jan. 1) are as follows:

General Admission: $65 | $75

VIP: $175 | $195

Premium VIP: $245 | $275

Amplify Decatur will also feature a series of events in and around the downtown Decatur Square on Friday, April 12 and a tribute to Bruce Springsteen at Eddie’s Attic on the evening of Sunday, April 14. Artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Amplify Decatur is presented by Lenz and produced in partnership with Eddie’s Attic.

All proceeds from the festival weekend will be directed to Decatur Cooperative Ministry and the Decatur Education Foundation.

“We’re so excited about this incredible group of performers and the opportunity to support the vital work of Decatur Cooperative Ministry and Decatur Education Foundation,” said Drew Robinson, president of the Amplify My Community board. “The unwavering support from the city of Decatur, Eddie’s Attic, and all of our wonderful sponsors, especially Lenz, is vital to Amplify’s mission of celebrating these locally-based non-profits and enhancing our community through the power of live music.”