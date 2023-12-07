Falcons CEO Rich McKay is set to be honored with the Atlanta Sports Council’s Lifetime Achievement Award during this year’s Atlanta Sports Awards on Dec. 16.

McKay boasts over 30 years of NFL experience, joining the Atlanta Falcons as general manager back in 2004 and rising to the top executive position of the pro football organization in 2011.

Throughout McKay’s tenure with the team, the Falcons have been able to secure seven playoff appearances, three NFC Championship game berths, and a Super Bowl LI appearance in 2017.

Recognized as one of the NFL’s influential front-office executives, McKay’s achievements include being ranked 10th on NBC Sports’ list of the 100 most influential NFL figures in 2011. Additionally, he was honored among the NFL’s 100 most influential businesspeople of all time in 2019 by The Athletic.

“Rich is a world-class executive and his impact on football and Atlanta has been notable and profound,” said Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council. “From Mercedes-Benz Stadium to the success of the Falcons, his legacy is engraved on our city’s history.”

Alongside of his accomplishments in the NFL, McKay is also renowned for providing support to the Atlanta community off the field.

The Falcons CEO served two years as the Board Chair for Central Atlanta Progress, a private, nonprofit company that focuses on planning and promoting Atlanta’s Central Area.

McKay is also a part of the Board of Directors for the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, an organization whose goals include advancing economic growth, enhancing business opportunities, and improving the quality of life for residents in the city.

“Atlanta has meant so much to me and my family over the last two decades, I am honored to be recognized by the Atlanta Sports Council with The Lifetime Achievement Award,” said McKay.

“I am grateful for everyone I have had the pleasure of working alongside all these years and I am proud of all we have been able to accomplish for this city, not only bringing the biggest events to Atlanta, but working together to give back to our communities.”

With receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, McKay will join other legendary Atlanta sports figures that have previously been honored, including Andrew Young, Dikembe Mutombo, Arthur Blank and Chipper Jones, among others.

The Atlanta Sports Awards will be broadcast virtually via a one-hour special on 11Alive (WXIA-TV) on Dec. 16, at 7 p.m., and will be re-aired on various dates throughout December.