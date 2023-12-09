Atlanta Police are investigating a shootout at a Buckhead apartment building that left three dead on Saturday evening.

According to the preliminary report, Zone 2 officers responded to 3005 Peachtree Road at approximately 6:44 p.m. Upon arrive , they found four adult male victims who had sustained gunshot wounds.

Responding medical personnel pronounced three victims deceased on the scene. One victim was alert, conscious, and breathing and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

According to police, the shooting resulted from a drug deal for marijuana gone wrong. The investigation continues.