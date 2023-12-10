Ralph David House groundbreaking on December 5, 2023. (Photo by Joshua Spruiel)

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI) is investing more than $550,000 in the Ralph David House, an adaptive-reuse development converting an eyesore motel in Reynoldstown into 54 affordable housing units.

This is the first time Atlanta BeltLine has invested in a project with all permanently supportive housing units. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Dec. 5 at 277 Moreland Ave. with local officials in attendance.



Led by Stryant Investments, the development is situated where Moreland Avenue meets I-20. Apartments will be reserved for those earning 30 percent of Area Median Income (AMI) or less and who were previously unhoused. Rents and utility costs combined will be capped at 30 percent of each tenant’s income.



“The Ralph David House project marks a significant milestone in fully affordable housing options in Atlanta and forwards Atlanta BeltLine’s mission to meet affordable housing goals along and around our 22-mile corridor,” said ABI CEO Clyde Higgs. “As our city grows and evolves, developments like this one are ensuring that all Atlantans have access to projects like this one that deliver shared prosperity and an opportunity to access jobs and amenities.”



Designed by Terminus Design Group, plans include having a social worker office onsite, ADA-compliant units and a design that meets Fair Housing Guidelines.



In addition to funding provided by the BeltLine’s TAD Increment Fund, managed by Invest Atlanta, the project has received funding from the Atlanta Affordable Housing Fund, City of Atlanta HOME funds, as well as support from Partners for HOME’s HomeFirst program, which provided funding as well as Housing Choice Vouchers from Atlanta Housing and supportive services for all individuals housed in the units.



“Finding new ways to serve to Atlanta’s homeless population is another way Invest Atlanta and our partners are supporting Mayor Dickens’ goal to build or preserve 20,000 affordable housing units by 2030,” said Dr. Eloisa Klementich, President and CEO of Invest Atlanta. “We continue to think creatively with projects like Ralph David House and 184 Forsyth Street, a soon-to-be-completed homeless housing village out of shipping containers, to ensure more homeless residents receive the housing and support they deserve faster.”



Partners for Home, the primary funder, currently has 660+ permanently supportive housing units in their pipeline with about 50 located on the BeltLine. Atlanta BeltLine has a goal to create and or preserve 5,600 units of affordable housing within the BeltLine TAD and, to date, is nearly 60 percent of the way toward this goal, having assisted in the creation or preservation of more than 3,300 affordable places to live.



Apartments in Ralph David House are expected to open to residents in fall of 2024.