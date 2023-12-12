This holiday season, be sure to explore unique finds and support some of Atlanta’s most unique small businesses, ensuring a memorable and meaningful shopping experience.

This list has been curated by Erika Audrey of Hawkins & Clover in Grant Park.

Seed Factory – West Midtown

Seed Factory is a charming children’s shop that specializes in a delightful assortment of highly curated and amazing kids’ clothes, books, and toys. Explore an enchanting world of adorable finds, making it the perfect destination for those seeking unique and high-quality children’s gifts.

The Rosefinch Spa – DeKalb Ave.

The Rosefinch Spa offers a serene escape for those seeking the perfect gift. Treat a loved one to a massage or facial with a gift card, or explore their selection of mindfully sourced skincare products. The relaxing ambiance of their waiting room enhances the overall experience, making The Rosefinch Spa an ideal destination for a rejuvenating and thoughtful gift.

Guilty Party – Grant Park

Newcomer Guilty Party is a specialty men’s shop catering to those with a discerning taste for style and quality. Known for its sought-after selection of selvedge denim and thoughtfully crafted men’s garments, it’s the perfect destination for men who appreciate looking good and value high-quality fashion. Find the ideal gift for the fashion-forward guy in your life at Guilty Party.

Sound Space on the Westside

Sound Space – Westside

Sound Space, a private music lesson studio, is the perfect place to give the gift of music. Whether it’s guitar, bass, or ukulele, their lessons cater to all ages. Surprise that special someone in your life who’s curious about learning an instrument. Act now to secure lessons before their highly anticipated return to The Goat Farm this spring, ensuring a musical journey awaits.

Hawkins & Clover – Grant Park

Hawkins & Clover is a unique gift shop committed to promoting products exclusively from minority makers. Distinguished by our dedication to mindfully manufactured goods and the exclusion of Amazon-available items, our shop offers a diverse array of thoughtfully curated items. From hand-poured candles to clever card decks, boutique beauty finds, and specially curated cannabis products, Hawkins & Clover provides a one-of-a-kind shopping experience for those seeking distinct, purposeful gifts.

