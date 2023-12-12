Lighting of Macy’s Great Tree at Lenox Square.

Another Atlanta holiday tradition is now in the history books as Macy’s at Lenox Square announced it has “retired” the annual Great Tree Lighting.

The Greet Tree Lighting dates back to 1948 when the first giant Christmas tree was erected on the bridge that connected the wings of the long-gone Rich’s Department Store in Downtown Atlanta.

Rich’s was also home to the rooftop Pink Pig monorail that moved to Macy’s at Lenox and has also been retired. The original monorail cars are on display at the Atlanta History Center.

When the store closed in 1991, the tree moved to Underground Atlanta and then to Macy’s at Lenox in 2002.

Macy’s said in a statement to WSB-TV:

Each year, we evaluate our event programming and how we can best serve the metro Atlanta community. Recently we made the decision to retire our Great Tree Lighting at our Macy’s Lenox Square store. As Atlanta’s holiday shopping destination, Macy’s Lenox Square will continue to welcome customers in store to give love and give style this holiday season.

The announcement comes as the City of Atlanta decided to cancel the New Year’s Eve Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta. However, the Downtown destination is still planning events and fireworks.