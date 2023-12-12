Momocon guest Linda Larkin, who played Jasmine in the 1992 Disney film “Aladdin.” Momocon guest Scott Weigner, who played Aladdin in the 1992 Disney film.

Momocon, Atlanta’s geek culture convention, has announced the first round of guests for its 2024 festival.

The gaming and anime convention will take place from May 24-27 in 2024 at the Georgia World Congress Center, according to a press release. Next year’s guests are set to include Scott Weinger and Linda Larkin, the speaking voices of Aladdin and Jasmine in the 1992 animated Disney film “Aladdin.”

“As a lifelong Disney fan, having the iconic ‘Aladdin’ voice actors at MomoCon fills my heart with absolute joy,” said Jess Merriman, MomoCon co-founder, in the release. “Their movie defined the childhoods of millions and getting to meet the people that brought the film to life is pure magic.”

Other confirmed guests for the 2024 event include Jodi Benson, the voice of Ariel in “The Little Mermaid” and a performer in movies like “A Bug’s Life” and “Enchanted”; Steve Blum from the video game “Starfield” and the film “Shazam!”; Zeno Robinson from the TV shows “Pokémon” and “Attack on Titan”; A.J. Beckles from the video games “Street Fighter 6” and “Saints Row”; Erica Lindbeck from the video games “Spider-Man 2” and the TV series “Rick and Morty”; Sarah-Nichole Robles from the television show “The Fosters” and the film “Encanto”; and many more.

Momocon will continue to announce new guests leading up to the convention.