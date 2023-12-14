Fulton County is recruiting poll workers to help run the Presidential General and Primary elections in 2024. (File)

Officials with the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections will be in Sandy Springs on Tuesday, Dec. 19 to hold a poll worker recruitment fair for the 2024 Presidential General and Primary elections.

Interested individuals should stop by Room 212 of the North Fulton Service Center from 5 to 7 p.m. at 7741 Roswell Road Northeast.

To qualify as a poll worker, individuals must be a registered voter and attend a scheduled poll worker training class. Poll workers can make up to $400 for working on election day.

Recruitment fairs also will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16 at:

10 a.m.-noon, Fulton County Elections Hub and Operations Center, 5600 Campbellton Fairburn Road, Union City.

5-8 p.m., Flicks & Flurries on Town Green at Alpharetta City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta.

Other recruitment fairs will be held in College Park and Roswell in January 2024.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens aged 16 or older and be able to read, write and speak English. They must live in Fulton County, work for Fulton County, or reside in an adjoining county – Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglass, Fayette, Forsyth, and Gwinnett counties.

Additional recruitment fairs are planned for Sandy Springs, Johns Creek, Chattahoochee Hills, South Fulton, East Point, and Union City. Applications to become a poll worker for the 2024 Election are now open. For information visit www.fultoncountyga.gov.