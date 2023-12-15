DeKalb-Peachtree Airport (Courtesy DeKalb County)

DeKalb County Board of Commissioners is putting off a vote to approve the proposed airport expansion at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, known locally as PDK, Commissioner Robert Patrick announced this week.

Sky Harbour, LLC signed a 22-year land lease with PDK and is planning to build corporate aviation hangars, taxiway, and fueling station on more than 15 undeveloped acres on the east side of the property. Sky Harbour – the only company to bid for the contract – says the hangars will be limited to house aircraft no larger than a Gulfstream 650.

More than 2,800 signatures appear on a petition opposing the airport’s master plan, which encourages increasing the number of airplane hangars. Those opposing the plan are citing an increase in noise, air traffic, and pollution.

Larry Foster, communications director of PDK Watch Inc., wrote in a Dec. 8 letter that “Allowing much larger jets to be based at PDK Airport will significantly increase the number of flights and the noise disruption experienced by the more than 100,000 people who are already negatively impacted by PDK flight operations over the densely settled residential areas surrounding PDK Airport.”

“That disruption will only get worse in the future if the Sky Harbor project is allowed to go forward,” Foster added.

Anuj Desai, a resident of Sagamore Hills, asked DeKalb commissioners to “do the right thing and vote against the plan.”

“It’s bad environmental justice for the largely immigrant communities directly under the flight paths. It’s dangerous to increase operations with even larger private aircraft in a rapidly urbanizing densely populated part of the city,” Desai wrote.

Patrick wrote in an email to his constituents on Dec. 12 that misinformation was spreading, but he wasn’t specific.

“Protecting our neighborhoods while balancing growth in our community is of paramount importance to me as a resident; it remains a top priority of mine while serving as the District 1 County Commissioner,” Patrick wrote. “I genuinely encourage all residents to stay actively engaged and voice their opinions on matters that impact our community, but I also want to make sure that the facts are presented accurately.”

Sky Harbour, a private hangar developer/operator with projects across the U.S., was the sole bidder of the project. The company is projecting to bring $66 million in revenue to PDK and $510 in taxes to DeKalb County, as well as hundreds of jobs.

PDK is the second busiest airport in Georgia in its number of annual operations or takeoffs and landings.