Winter is a time for families and friends to celebrate the holidays together, but for parents with a child in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) or pediatric intensive care unit (PICU), it can be isolating.

That’s why SupportNow, the platform that helps supporters provide relief to families in tough times, has launched an initiative to deliver care packages to these families during the holiday season.

“The goal of this campaign is for these families to feel supported,” said SupportNow co-founder and CEO Scott Arogeti. “People they don’t know are thinking about and wanting to help them.”

Launched on Nov. 30, the initiative has already raised enough funds to deliver 180 care packages that will reach families at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Egleston, and Scottish Rite NICU and PICU.

“The care packages help provide a sense of relief and encouragement to our families facing difficult and unexpected circumstances,” said Children’s Program Coordinator GraceAnne Dukes Glenn. “Our patients and families are resilient, but it’s great to see the community come together with SupportNow this holiday season for additional encouragement.”

Based on input from parents, child life specialists, and other hospital staff, the care packages include practical and empathetic items, such as: an extra-long charging cord, multi-prong adaptor, sleep mask with ear plugs, toiletries kit and adult coloring book with colored pencils. SupportNow has also secured donated items, like the everyday eye hero patches from Barefaced, founded by a former Children’s employee.

“Having worked in the NICU at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, I have a special place in my heart for these precious children and their families. The Barefaced team is happy to contribute to SupportNow’s wonderful initiative to provide care packages to families in the NICU/PICU this holiday season,” said Jordan Harper, Founder & CEO of Barefaced.

“The thought behind these items is helping parents take care of themselves and letting them know someone’s looking out for you,” Arogeti said.

As more donations come in through January 2024, SupportNow hopes to serve additional children’s hospital NICU/PICUs, such as Northside, Children’s Hospital of Georgia, and Emory Hospitals.

“Years later, our family remains grateful for the love and care we felt while hospitalized with our youngest daughter at Children’s,” said Morgan Lopes, SupportNow Chief Technology Officer. “Gladly willing to pay it forward in hopes other families feel as encouraged and supported as we did.”

It’s never too late to help a family.

“Even if someone sees this after Christmas, we’ll keep the campaign open and every dollar raised will go towards a care package for a NICU/PICU family,” Arogeti said.

Donations can be made at this link.