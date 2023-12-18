The 2024 Discover Boating Atlanta Boat Show will kick off the new year Jan. 11-14 with a four-day boating extravaganza at the Georgia World Congress Center.

The Discover Boating Atlanta Boat Show is Georgia’s biggest boating event of the year, and the ideal place to compare and shop hundreds of new boats. The region’s longest-running boating event will feature everything needed for water adventures, including sales on the latest in power boats and education for all ages.

Hundreds of the latest boats and personal watercraft will all be under one roof with dozens of marinas and manufacturers represented. There will be tips and DIY advice for every level of boater. Attendees can learn from experts how to handle any boat or engine challenge you might be facing. From fly fishing, boating, sailing, charters, and sonar technology to celestial navigation, check out the wide range of educational offerings from pros, open to all experience levels.

Launched last year, Lake Life Lounge will host of nautical activities for all ages, including: the new surfing simulator show feature. Guests can take a ride on the new virtual reality Surfing Simulator and see what it feels like to catch a wave. (Ages 13+) and the Kids’ Zone: featuring a new ball pit for kids to dive into as well as face painting.

The 2024 Discover Boating Atlanta Boat Show takes place Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 11-14, 2024 at the Georgia World Congress Center, Hall C, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313. Hours are as follows: Thursday-Friday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at AtlantaBoatShow.com: $15 for adults via online purchase; children 12 and under FREE. Reserve parking here.