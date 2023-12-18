As the holiday season brings families and communities together, these moments present an opportune time to reflect on future aspirations, including career paths. The skilled trades, a vital yet often overlooked sector, deserve a prominent place in these discussions around your holiday tables this year.

Our society’s economic engine traditionally brings to mind industries like healthcare, technology, and finance. Yet, we often pay little attention to an equally vital driver: the skilled building trades. From plumbers to electricians, these professionals are the unsung heroes who ensure our homes, recreational and workplaces are functional and safe.

Regrettably, the language often used to depict these professions often undermines their value in our daily lives. I’m sure I’ll be stepping on some toes, but terms like “blue-collar” and “manual labor” can at times prove off-putting to younger career seekers when contrast to “white-collar” professions. While seemingly harmless to older workers, this dated lexicon creates a stigma that can deter the youth from pursuing these vital and rewarding careers.

A Numbers Game: The Skilled Trades Shortage

Our nation faces a daunting reality, namely a significant shortage in the skilled construction trades. For every five retiring baby boomers, only two younger workers are filling their shoes. This disparity is partly the result of the longstanding bias that has held college degrees as the sole measure of future success. Consequently, the younger generations are less inclined to enter the skilled trade professions, leaving employers struggling to find qualified professionals.

As we navigate the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the need for new skills is palpable, with 58% of the workforce requiring updated competencies to meet job demands. The evolution toward automation and digital transformation in manufacturing only intensifies this skills gap.

The current labor participation rate sits at 62%, leaving the remaining 38% of eligible workers untapped. That’s over 7 million able-bodied people in their prime who have disengaged from the labor market. One solution to the skilled trades shortage may lie in mobilizing this inactive, disenchanted segment.

Crafting a New Narrative

To alter perceptions, we would do well to begin recalibrating our language to make careers in the skilled trades more appealing to the upcoming workforce. A young person should not be dissuaded from pursuing a career in the trades, thinking it’s somehow “lesser” than a traditional four-year college route. Equally important, parents might encourage their children to explore these rewarding pathways if we detach them from their lingering misperceptions. Instead, we should highlight the exciting opportunities and fulfilling futures these professions offer to those who choose and pursue them.

Quite frankly, our nation needs skilled tradespeople. With an aging infrastructure and continuous building and development, there’s a constant demand for construction workers, including electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians, carpenters, welders, and mechanics. And as technology evolves, so do these trades. Many of today’s jobs in this sector require sophisticated technical knowledge, high-level precision, and advanced problem-solving skills. Painting the entire industry with the broad brush of “blue collar” and “manual labor” obscures this reality, especially in the eyes of the youth, who may be exploring their career options or thinking about their futures more intently during holiday gatherings and family discussions.

The skilled trades offer a plethora of benefits. They often come with shorter, more pragmatic educational pathways that involve little or no student debt. Given the constant demand for many of these professions, job security is typically higher. Plus, these jobs provide a tangible sense of accomplishment that many careers simply don’t offer. Seeing a building rise, restoring power to a neighborhood, and fixing a family’s heating during a cold winter night all convey a sense of value and personal fulfillment that is rarely matched. In addition to offering salaries equal to or even more than typical jobs requiring a 4-year college degree, the income potential is tremendous for those who choose to start their own businesses.

So, how do we change the narrative? The first step is to choose our words consciously as the holiday season conversations turn toward the future. Schools, counselors, and media can take the lead by using terms that uplift rather than diminish. Instead of suggesting “vocational schools,” let’s introduce these optional pathways of learning as “career preparation academies,” “skilled trades training programs” and “paid apprenticeships.” Reframing these options following graduation might go a long way toward guiding younger audiences into these comprehensive educational and training opportunities that lead to high-demand, sustainable professions.

Educational institutions can play a crucial role, too. By fostering partnerships with businesses in the skilled trades, schools can provide students with hands-on experiences that make the learning process more engaging and relevant. Such collaborations can create pathways leading to job placement upon graduation, ensuring a smooth transition from school to work.

The skilled trades are an invaluable contributor to our society, and it’s high time we give them the respect and recognition they deserve. It begins with the words we choose and the narratives we craft. By reframing our terminology and fostering a culture of success, we can elevate an entire industry that will thrive for generations to come!