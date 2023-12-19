DeKalb County’s recent unanimous approval of the Southwest DeKalb Tax Allocation District (TAD) is set to spark economic development in key areas, including Glenwood & Candler Roads, Flat Shoals Road, Constitution Road, and Moreland Avenue. This TAD, encompassing 794 parcels, is expected to transform underdeveloped regions of unincorporated DeKalb County.

Courtesy Decide DeKalb

A TAD uses future property tax increases from new developments to fund infrastructure improvements and redevelopment. The Southwest DeKalb TAD aims to enhance community features like education, housing, and public spaces, while boosting business growth.

“The Southwest DeKalb Tax Allocation District represents an intentional effort by Decide DeKalb to focus on its mission of placing people in the community first. This TAD seeks to build new opportunities for those members of the community while simultaneously enhancing education, workforce development, business resources, small business growth, housing options, parks and green space, and various public amenities to make for a stronger community,” said Decide DeKalb President Dorian DeBarr.

With the current property value in the area at $891 million, the TAD could elevate this to an estimated $2.1 billion post-redevelopment, incorporating new residential, retail, and office spaces.

Commissioners Ted Terry, said he was optimistic about the TAD’s potential to revitalize the area, bringing in more businesses and improving community facilities.

“A thriving, prosperous Southwest DeKalb fully equipped with community trails, parks, gardens, and sidewalks benefiting residents along with a vibrant housing and business community is attainable and this TAD is the spark to help reset development in the area”, Terry said.

More information on the Southwest DeKalb TAD will be released on the Decide DeKalb website in early 2024. This initiative represents a significant step towards economic growth and community development in DeKalb County.