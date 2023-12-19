Dr. Jennifer Gerndt

Wylde Center, the organization known for its five greenspaces, environmental education, and connecting communities to nature, has announced the appointment of Dr. Jennifer Gerndt as its new executive director, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Gerndt offers extensive experience at Wylde Center, with a history of propelling growth and fostering innovation within the nonprofit sector, according to a press release from the Center.

“Jennifer has a true passion for the mission of the Wylde Center and a proven track record in leading and growing non-profit organizations,” says Jill Wasserman, Wylde Center Board Chair. “We could not have asked for a person better-suited to lead the Wylde Center in this next exciting stage of its growth.”

Gerndt brings with her 12 years of nonprofit leadership with almost three years as the executive director of the Goethe-Zentrum Atlanta where she rejuvenated the language program and expanded cultural offerings, including the genesis of the now annual arts festival, Frühlingsfest, in Avondale Estates.

Most recently, Gerndt served as director of member services at the International Society of Arboriculture where she grew the membership and strengthened relationships with key stakeholders.

Holding a Ph.D. from Purdue University in German Linguistics, Gerndt has more than 20 years of experience working in education. Three years ago, she became a certified docent with Trees Atlanta and gives tours on the Atlanta BeltLine in her free time.

In anticipation of her new role, Gerndt states, “I am incredibly honored to join Wylde Center and follow in the footsteps of two very strong women before me. This organization provides important environmental education and greenspace oases for the communities in Decatur and Atlanta, and I couldn’t be more proud to continue leading the charge of this mission.”

The Wylde Center is in the middle of a $2.89 million capital campaign to upgrade its greenspaces, and Gerndt said she is ready for the challenge.

“Wylde Center is entering a very exciting chapter with several upgrades to its five locations in Atlanta and Decatur neighborhoods,” she said. “The result of the changes will be more opportunities for the communities to engage with nature, learn about ways to help our environment, and grow their own gardens. I am so happy to come on board at this time in the organization’s history and be a part of this incredible step forward.”

After 18 years of remarkable achievements, current executive director Stephanie Van Parys will step down on Dec.31, 2023.