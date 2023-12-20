Buckhead Coalition President & CEO Jim Durrett (at left), Kevin Greiner, President & CEO Gas South (center) and Gas South Vice President of Customer Operations Greg Dunavant (right back) present check for $310,000 to Shepherd Center. Accepting the check for Shepherd Center were (from left) Ali Prickett, Philanthropy Officer and Alana Shepherd, Founder and Chairman of the Board Credit: Photo submitted / Buckhead Coalition

Gas South has made a record-breaking donation to Shepherd Center through the Buckhead Coalition.

The $310,000 will help create a family recreational room at the new Arthur M. Blank Family Residences to help accommodate the expected increase in family housing demand following the expansion of the center’s inpatient and day programs.

“The Buckhead Coalition is proud to partner with Gas South in support of the world-class care that Shepherd Center provides for those recovering from devastating injuries,” said Jim Durrett, Buckhead Coalition’s president and CEO.

Gas South’s collaboration with the Buckhead Coalition in support of Shepherd Center traces back 11 years to the late Mayor Sam Massel.

“We express our gratitude to Mayor Massell for his vision and leadership to bring our three community-minded organizations together to do good things for families in need,” added Gas South’s president and CEO Kevin Greiner, who also serves on the Buckhead Coalition board of directors.

This year’s donation more than triples Gas South’s gift of $100,000 in 2022.

The natural gas provider has provided more than $550,000 to Shepherd Center since 2013.