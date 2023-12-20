Pullman Yards Credit: Photos courtesy of Pullman Yards.

Pullman Yards has announced that it will be making its Chefs Market series a permanent fixture.

Pullman Yards has been hosting a monthly Asian Night Market and a Latino and Hispanic version called Mercado de la Noche, but plans to make the market a weekly event in February of next year.

According to a press release, the market will take place in the Railpark at Pullman Yards in Kirkwood on Friday nights and Saturday afternoons and will include a wide array of cuisines, and will also highlight local artisans and small businesses.

Pullman Yards is looking for chefs and other local businesses to take part in the market. Applications for the 2024 series are now open online.

Hours for the market have not yet been announced.