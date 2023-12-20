Plans for the new Fire Station #22. Provided.

The City of Atlanta has just announced a call for art for a large-scale indoor mural and an outdoor sculpture at the new Fire Station #22. The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (OCA) is seeking artwork that will provide a cultural experience for staff and visitors to the space. This effort is coordinated in partnership with the City of Atlanta’s Department of Enterprise and Asset Management (DEAM).

The art will adorn the new Fire Station which is currently under construction at 849 Hollywood Road in Atlanta. Located just north of the Grove Park neighborhood, this new 16,278 square-foot, two-story building will feature three truck bays and will better serve the neighborhoods of Grove Park and Center Hill.

For the mural, artists will be responsible for the design, fabrication, and delivery of a work on panels which will be installed on site. The artwork will need to suit the 30’ wide and 10’ tall space, with finished designs coming in around 24’ wide and 5.5’ tall. The artwork must include French cleats and be ready to install by the OCA team.

The location where the sculpture will be installed. Provided.

The winning sculpture concept should be “visually pleasing, and contemporary” and may speak to the purpose of the building or the history of the surrounding area. The piece will be installed at the entrance of the property atop a 6′ diameter pad. The sculpture must be at least 3′ wide and 12′ tall, weigh less than 5,000 pounds, and must be stamped by a licensed engineer.

Applicants must reside or hold a business license in metro Atlanta, and all initial submission packets are due by January 8, 2024 for review. Selected artists will be announced on February 16. The winning muralist will receive $20,000 while the winning sculpture will net the artist $55,000. All artwork must be completed and installed before July 2024.

Interested in submitting your art? Check out the mural RFQ here and the RFQ for the sculpture here.