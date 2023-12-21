It’s cold outside, which means it’s soup season. This cream of mushroom soup from Boone’s is sure to warm you up.
Boone’s, which sits overlooking the Bobby Jones Golf Course, has a number of delicious menu items, including this hearty soup. If you’re making a holiday meal at home in the near future, it will make the perfect addition.
Keep scrolling to view the full recipe.
Boone’s Cream of Mushroom Soup Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 8 tbs Butter
- 4 tbsp Sunflower oil
- 1 Sweet onion, small dice
- 1 lb Crimini Mushroom, washed and sliced
- 1/2 lb Oyster Mushrooms, pulled apart
- 3 tsp Salt
- 1 tsp White Pepper (optional)
- 2 each Bay Leaf
- 4 tbsp AP Flour
- 1 qt Whole Milk
- 1 qt Heavy Cream
- 6 sprigs Thyme
- Water as needed
Directions:
- Melt butter and sunflower oil in an 8 qt heavy bottomed pot.
- Add onions and cook on medium heat until soft and translucent, while not getting too much color on the onions.
- Add Mushrooms and turn the heat up to medium high.
- Saute until the mushrooms release some water and start to turn lightly golden (about 5 minutes).
- Add salt, white pepper, bay leaves, and flour and stir together.
- Keep stirring the flour into the mushrooms for about 5 minutes to cook out the raw flavor and keep it moving to ensure the flour does not burn.
- Add the milk, cream, and thyme and bring to a simmer.
- Keep stirring so the roux is distributed evenly and the soup thickens.
- Once it begins to simmer, turn the heat to low and cook for about 20-30 minutes at a low simmer.
- Stir occasionally to avoid scorching the bottom of the pan.
- Add water if the soup becomes too thick or cook longer if you prefer it thicker.
- Store in the refrigerator for 5 days or in the freezer for up to 6 months.