It’s cold outside, which means it’s soup season. This cream of mushroom soup from Boone’s is sure to warm you up.

Boone’s, which sits overlooking the Bobby Jones Golf Course, has a number of delicious menu items, including this hearty soup. If you’re making a holiday meal at home in the near future, it will make the perfect addition.

Boone’s Cream of Mushroom Soup

Ingredients:

8 tbs Butter

4 tbsp Sunflower oil

1 Sweet onion, small dice

1 lb Crimini Mushroom, washed and sliced

1/2 lb Oyster Mushrooms, pulled apart

3 tsp Salt

1 tsp White Pepper (optional)

2 each Bay Leaf

4 tbsp AP Flour

1 qt Whole Milk

1 qt Heavy Cream

6 sprigs Thyme

Water as needed

Directions: