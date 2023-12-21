It’s cold outside, which means it’s soup season. This cream of mushroom soup from Boone’s is sure to warm you up.

Boone’s, which sits overlooking the Bobby Jones Golf Course, has a number of delicious menu items, including this hearty soup. If you’re making a holiday meal at home in the near future, it will make the perfect addition.

Keep scrolling to view the full recipe.

Boone's Cream of Mushroom Soup
Boone’s Cream of Mushroom Soup

Boone’s Cream of Mushroom Soup Recipe:

Ingredients:

  • 8 tbs Butter
  • 4 tbsp Sunflower oil
  • 1 Sweet onion, small dice
  • 1 lb Crimini Mushroom, washed and sliced
  • 1/2 lb Oyster Mushrooms, pulled apart
  • 3 tsp Salt
  • 1 tsp White Pepper (optional)
  • 2 each Bay Leaf 
  • 4 tbsp AP Flour
  • 1 qt Whole Milk
  • 1 qt Heavy Cream
  • 6 sprigs Thyme
  • Water as needed

Directions:

  1. Melt butter and sunflower oil in an 8 qt heavy bottomed pot. 
  2. Add onions and cook on medium heat until soft and translucent, while not getting too much color on the onions. 
  3. Add Mushrooms and turn the heat up to medium high. 
  4. Saute until the mushrooms release some water and start to turn lightly golden (about 5 minutes). 
  5. Add salt, white pepper, bay leaves, and flour and stir together. 
  6. Keep stirring the flour into the mushrooms for about 5 minutes to cook out the raw flavor and keep it moving to ensure the flour does not burn.
  7. Add the milk, cream, and thyme and bring to a simmer.
  8. Keep stirring so the roux is distributed evenly and the soup thickens. 
  9. Once it begins to simmer, turn the heat to low and cook for about 20-30 minutes at a low simmer. 
  10. Stir occasionally to avoid scorching the bottom of the pan. 
  11. Add water if the soup becomes too thick or cook longer if you prefer it thicker. 
  12. Store in the refrigerator for 5 days or in the freezer for up to 6 months.

Sammie Purcell is Associate Editor at Rough Draft Atlanta.