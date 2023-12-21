The Brookhaven Police Department is cautioning residents to stay alert when preparing for and celebrating the holidays.

Sgt. Carlai Moore, BPD community engagement officer, said small action items can keep residents safe while shopping, receiving packages at home and celebrating.

“We live in a great city where our crime rate is not as high as others. Because of that people come here to do their crime, so we want to make sure that we are vigilant – not just with things that happen in our home, but with things that happen with our neighbor’s home,” Moore said.

In a parking lot, Moore suggested parking near a street light and away from large vans. Stay aware, she said, encouraging shoppers to make a phone call or send a text before heading to the parking lot. Moore suggests shopping with a friend.

“Sometimes we just want to run in and out by ourselves, but it’s always best to shop with someone,” the police officer noted.

It may be tempting to leave packages in the trunk and continue shopping, but don’t do it.

“Somebody could be watching you putting your items into the trunk and then when you leave, they approach your vehicle. Then we’re dealing with your items being stolen,” Moore said.

To protect from porch pirates Moore said to track deliveries online, aim for a delivery time when someone is at home, and give the delivery service instructions on where to leave packages. A pick up location, like Amazon lockers, can be utilized on the way home from work, Moore said. And if that’s not an option, ask a neighbor to bring the package inside.

Moore also delved into fire safety with decorations. Preventing fires and accidents are crucial, she said.

“Brookhaven is phenomenal for decorations, regardless of what holiday it is,” Moore said. “When you go to bed, turn the lights off. You don’t want to have 10 different things plugged into one electrical socket. Spread the love with your electrical sockets, and make sure your decorations are at least three feet away from heat sources.”

Moore said that 911 should be used for emergencies and non-emergencies. “Any little thing,” she said, “911 is the number to call.”