1. 170 Grogans Landing, Sandy Springs

Located in the peaceful and convenient Grogans Bluff Subdivision in North Sandy Springs, this property offers a welcoming atmosphere. The open and spacious layout provides comfortable living. The den overlooks a large deck. The updated kitchen features high-end appliances, including a 48-inch Viking gas cooktop. This kitchen has quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, and freshly painted cabinets. The long kitchen island serves as a focal point for family gatherings. The owner’s suite is spacious and includes a luxurious owner’s bath with a dual shower and insulated copper soaking tub. Two walk-in closets provide ample storage. All bedrooms are generously sized. The basement/terrace level offers a home office, workshop, and playroom with a pool table. This move-in ready home has new interior and exterior paint and a three-year-old HVAC system.

Asking Price $969,000 Size 4,506 sq. ft. Acreage 0.44 Property Type Residential Year built 1985 Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 5 Full Baths 4 ½ Baths 1

2. 110 River Landing, Sandy Springs

Nestled along the tranquil Chattahoochee River, this property offers luxurious riverfront living. With a private dock and an exquisite in-ground swimming pool that overlooks Atlanta’s stunning vistas, this residence redefines luxury. Welcomed by a circular driveway and covered entryway, you’ll step into a grand two-story foyer. The luminous, open-concept layout is bathed in natural light and offers panoramic views. Whether you unwind in the inviting fireside family room or enjoy the dining area and chef’s kitchen, this space is destined to be the heart of your home. The meticulously designed kitchen features ample cabinetry, pristine quartz countertops, and top-of-the-line appliances. The river’s beauty serves as a constant backdrop to your culinary endeavors. For outdoor dining, the kitchen opens onto a delightful back deck, while a separate dining area awaits for more formal occasions. The main level reveals the completely renovated Owner’s suite, a comfortable and stylish oasis featuring a modern fireplace and sweeping river views.

Asking Price $1,600,000 Size 5,000 sq. ft. Property Type Residential Year built 1975 Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 5 Full Baths 4 ½ Baths 1

3. 155 Pine Lake Drive, Sandy Springs

Welcome to this stunning, newly constructed home in Lake Forest, Sandy Springs. This home has been completely rebuilt with exquisite hardwood floors, designer fixtures, and high-end finishes. Enjoy smart home features, energy-efficient solutions, and a chef’s kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz countertops, and top-of-the-line appliances. The open concept floor plan connects the kitchen to the inviting living area with a sandstone fireplace and plenty of natural light. Relax on the outdoor porch with a wood-burning fireplace or dine on the covered deck. Don’t miss this exceptional home.

