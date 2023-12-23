The Ashford Park Elementary School Eagles Chorus led by Mia Fearon.

More than 200 people gathered on Dec. 15 to honor the Brookhaven Police Department at the 10th annual Police Foundation Gala.

Cross Keys High School Color Guard presented the colors and Ashford Park Elementary School Eagles chorus sang the national anthem and “America The Beautiful.” Montgomery Elementary School students wrote letters of thanks to every member of the force.

The Alpha Shift of the uniform patrol division was recognized for showing the highest standards of professionalism, dedication, and proactive problem-solving. The Alpha Shift was cited for their work on the abduction and murder of Aimee Lafakis, which was instrumental in locating her body and charging a suspect with murder.

Brookhaven Police Chief Emeritus Gary Yandura and Brookhaven Police Chief Brandon Gurley. Photo by Paula Bond Heller.



Members of the Alpha Shift include Lt. Jacob Kissel, Sgt. Kent Coe, Sgt. Jay Smith and Officers Joel Atoche, Travis Flynn, Jose Godinez, Ryan Hansen, James McArthur, Kevin Ryan, Michael Roberts, Gerald Thomson, and Maisha Thompson.

Sergeants Kent Coe and Corey Van Alen, Detectives Leroy Howard and Travis Lewis, and Officers James McArthur and Kevin Ryan were instrumental in

advocating for Lafakis, resulting in an arrest for her murder. They earned an Excellence in Police Duty medal.

Officer Patrick Hale made 88 DUI arrests in 2023, the most in his department. He was recognized for the knowledge, training, and expertise he possesses as well as his dedication to answering emergency calls.

Chief Brandon Gurley (left) with Sgt. Leroy Howard, recipient of the Distinguished Service Medal. Photo by Paula Bond Heller.



The Distinguished Service Medal and Officer of the Year was given to Detective Leroy Howard, a member of the Criminal Investigation Division since 2019. In

2023, Howard stopped a car-jacking group terrorizing Buford Highway, solved a string of armed robberies, removed multiple stolen firearms from the street, and

led the efforts to locate a critical missing person.

Nine police officers were recognized for saving a life: Lt. Anthony Petron, Officers Michael Roberts, Gerald Thompson, Jose Godinez, Nathaniel Washington, Shane Van Dyke, Robert Orange, Kevin Betancourt, and Sgt. Tim Pigate.

Lt. Jacob Kissel was awarded Supervisor of the Year for his leadership, management of high profile investigations, and fostering a culture of cooperation, respect, and professionalism.

The Brookhaven Police Foundation was founded in 2016 to support educational and emergency assistance, equipment, and training.