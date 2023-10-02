A missing Brookhaven woman has been found dead on Drowning Creek Road in Dacula, GA, and her boyfriend has been arrested.

Aimee Lafakis, 48, was last seen on Sept. 28. She is a mother of two daughters and has three surviving sisters. Lafakis’ family and friends contacted Brookhaven Police Department on Sept. 29, and investigators began questioning those close to her.

The Brookhaven Police Criminal Investigations Division responded to the home of Lafakis’ boyfriend, 43-year-old Brandon Wineinger, in reference to her disappearance, according to a report.

Brandon Wineinger

“Wineinger was interviewed at police headquarters and over the course of the interview, made several statements that were proven to be false,” BPD said, adding he was taken to DeKalb County Jail.

The next day, Oct. 1, Brookhaven investigators received notification that the body of a deceased female had been located in Gwinnett County. Both GCPD and Brookhaven investigators responded to the location and confirmed the remains of Lafakis had been located.

Wineinger was arrested and charged with four felonies: kidnapping, burglary, giving false statements and tampering with evidence.

As of yet, no one has been charged with Lafakis’ murder.

Wineinger has a prior arrest record in Hall County which includes possession of a synthetic cannabinoid with intent to distribute.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.