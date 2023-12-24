Carvana held the Open Handvolunteer giveaway in Atlanta.

Carvana and Open Hand Atlanta gave away three vehicles to volunteers who make regular deliveries for the nonprofit earlier this month.

Carvana’s event, Happy Hauler Days, recognizes dedicated volunteers at Open Hand Atlanta, a non-profit providing nutritious meals to Georgians who are chronically ill, disabled and homebound. Volunteer drivers use their personal vehicles to deliver food.

“These OpenHand volunteers selflessly put wear and tear on their own vehicles and use their resources to deliver meals to the doorsteps of those in need in the Metro-Atlanta area,” said Emily Williams, Carvana senior brand activation specialist. “We are so fortunate to be able to help our local Atlanta community this season and proud to partner with OpenHand to give the gift of transportation.”

Open Hand’s Executive Director Matt Pieper grew up in Dunwoody, attending Dunwoody Elementary and Dunwoody High school. Open Hand serves those in need across all of metro Atlanta including Brookhaven, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.