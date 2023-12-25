A fire on Christmas morning displaced 16 people from their residences in the Balfour Chastain apartment complex on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

Sandy Springs Fire Chief Keith Sanders said fire crews responded to a structure fire at 4689 Roswell Road. Once they arrived they found heavy fire in a second-floor bedroom and the fire advanced into the attic.

Sanders said fire crews contained the fire to one unit and the attic.

The 16 residents who were displaced were assisted by the Red Cross in finding a place to stay, he said.

Approximately 20 firefighters responded to the scene. The fire remains under investigation.