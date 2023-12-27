Earlier this month, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation (AFRF) launched its ‘Fleet Forward’ capital campaign to raise $3 million to provide additional equipment for the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department (AFRD).

Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern kicked off the campaign with an inaugural gift of $500,000.

The capital campaign plans to fund the purchase the department’s first-ever electric fire engine and electric vehicle (EV) rapid response vehicles, according to a press release from AFRF.

“Norfolk Southern is focused on advancing safety and sustainability for our business, our customers, and the communities we serve. The Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation’s ‘Fleet Forward’ campaign is playing a critical role, helping to propel innovation and sustainability for the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department,” said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw in the press release. “This investment is also a symbol of our commitment to our first responders – heroes in our communities.”

“At AFRF, we believe that every challenge presents an opportunity for diversified solutions,” said Taos Wynn, AFRF Interim CEO, said in the release. “The ‘Fleet Forward’ capital campaign will provide the city with the necessary blueprint and capital to significantly improve fire and emergency response through private and public support that leverages the best of innovation and sustainability in the fire industry. We deeply appreciate the support of Norfolk Southern with its generous gift on behalf of the brave fire rescue personnel and the residents of the City of Atlanta.”

This green initiative and campaign for AFRD augments existing efforts by Mayor Andre Dickens and the Atlanta City Council to source additional funding through private and philanthropic support.

“The city cannot tackle the climate change crisis alone—it takes partnerships like this to achieve our shared goal of a resilient and sustainable Atlanta,” Mayor Dickens said in the relase. “The ‘Fleet Forward’ capital campaign will both bolster and modernize AFRD’s fleet and increase our cost and energy efficiencies. Thank you to Norfolk Southern for their generosity, and to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation for their commitment to the health and safety of our community.”

“The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, as well as the city as a whole, deserves to be on the cutting edge of fire and emergency technology,” said Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith. “With the support of AFRF, our philanthropic partner, and corporate partners like Norfolk Southern, Atlanta’s firefighters are one step closer to obtaining the industry-leading resources they deserve to best protect and serve our residents, visitors, communities, and businesses.”

To find out more and make a donation, visit www.atlfrf.org.