Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens

Mayor Andre Dickens has announced that the city of Atlanta will allocated an additional $4 million for salaries next year.

According to a press release, the increase will boost the previously approved cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all city employees in 2024, increasing it from 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent.

“This is a heartfelt thank you to our employees and a recognition and reward for their dedication,” Dickens said in the press release. “It is also a strategic investment in the human capital that is critical to the city’s operations. As we await the results of the pay and class study, these enhancements reflect our continued commitment to our workforce and the financial stability of our city.”

The city is currently conducting a comprehensive pay and class study, with the initial phases of implementation scheduled for the Fiscal Year 2025 budget. The COLA increase to 3.5 percent anticipates the outcomes of this study and proactively ensures the city’s compensation remains competitive and fair. The press release also states the city is maintaining competitive benefits for employees without a cost increase to them for the second year in a row.

As part of his FY 2024 budget approved in June, Dickens announced the 2.5 percent COLA increase for City employees, along with enhanced pay and retention bonuses for frontline workers where there is high turnover and significant competition for skilled staff.

To learn more about job opportunities at the City of Atlanta, find them online here.