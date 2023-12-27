The Atlanta Police Department is investigating two separate crimes – a fatal shooting at a McDonald’s and a violent home invasion.

This afternoon at approximately 2:42 p.m., Atlanta Police Zone 4 officers responded to a report of a person shot at the McDonald’s at 1166 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW. Upon arriving on the scene, officers found an adult female victim who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Grady Hospital by ambulance, where she succumbed to their injury. Responding officers detained a person of interest at the scene. The investigation continues.

A sketch of the suspect being sought by APD in a Dec. 13 home invasion robbery.

Later in the afternoon, APD released a sketch of a suspect in a violent home invasion that occurred on Dec. 13 at a home on Northwest Drive. APD’s Robbery Unit investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

The incident occurred at 1:38 p.m. when the suspect kicked in the front door of the residence and pointed a gun at the victim. The suspect stole an AR-15-style rifle from the residence before fleeing the location.

The suspect was described as a black male between the ages of 17-20, wearing a dark hoodie, dark jogging pants, and dreadlocks that stopped at his cheekbones.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000..