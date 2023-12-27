This New Year’s Eve, even though the Peach Drop has been canceled by the City of Atlanta, a new festival is taking its place at Underground Atlanta called Atlanta Peach Fest.

Organized by Underground Atlanta and York Promotions, people can expect to be entertained and to ring in the new year with music, art, and a countdown and toast at midnight. The event will be hosted inside Underground Atlanta’s event hall.

Geared towards music and art lovers, creatives and the young at heart, organizers hope to build on the popularity of their First Fridays. Tickets for Atlanta Peach Fest can be purchased online, by following this link.

Key features of the themed event are a toast at midnight, six immersive activation rooms, DJs La Bonita, Young Fro and Teflon, 20 food and merchandise vendors, plus a red carpet and VIP experiences. This event will also feature carnival games, a NYE resolution wall, stilt walkers, poetry, live music & curated art exhibits.

“Atlanta is a city of love and a city too busy to hate, at York Promotions we specialize in out of the box, immersive experiences that engage all 5 senses, we have a soundtrack supplied by some of the top DJs in the country, art by some of the best and brightest in the industry and we look forward to seeing the city come down to The Gallery inside Underground Atlanta for the only immersive art infused NYE celebration in the city, the all new Atlanta Peach Fest” said Ais York, founder of York Promotions.

“Atlanta deserves to finish strong and send off 2023 in a grand fashion,” said Underground owner Shaneel Lalani. “We’re proud of what we’ve achieved since we purchased Underground in 2020 including being named Atlanta Magazine’s Best New Nightlife Scene in 2023. New Year’s Eve will be a great way for people to experience what we’re creating here at Underground as we ring in 2024.”

You can find more information on Underground Atlanta’s website, .undergroundatl.com.

New Years Eve Peach Fest

Date: Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Where: The Gallery located inside Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama ST

Parking: Ride share and public transit on MARTA are highly recommended as parking is very limited. Organizers are working with Atlanta Police Department to provide a safe environment for the celebrations.

Ticket Price: There’s a range of ticket prices. Early bird admission tickets start at $20 + taxes and fees, while the VIP Platinum Package is as much as $1,200.