The property needed next to the Sandy Springs Library Branch will help the city make improvements to Mount Vernon Highway and Johnson Ferry Road and at their intersections with Roswell Road. (Sandy Springs)

The Sandy Springs City Council accepted a land transfer from Fulton County for the Mount Vernon Highway/Johnson Ferry Road improvements project.

The land, located on both sides of the Sandy Springs Library branch, is needed for right-of-way and a construction easement. According to an appraisal, the value of the 1.2 acre property is approximately $1.04 million, City Attorney Dan Lee told the council at its Dec. 19 meeting.

Earlier in the meeting, a $15.9 million contract was awarded to Vertical Earth for the road improvement project.

Lee said the transferred property would also be used in the city’s Mount Vernon Highway shared-use path project. It will consist of a bicycle/pedestrian side path on the south side of the road.

In exchange for the Fulton property, the city will restore the landscaping and replace the library sign with a new one approved by the county, Lee said.

The agreement also transfers a small piece of property at the intersection of Peachtree Dunwoody Road and Old Peachtree Dunwoody Road, on the border of Sandy Springs and the City of Atlanta, Lee said.