The Sandy Springs City Council accepted a land transfer from Fulton County for the Mount Vernon Highway/Johnson Ferry Road improvements project.
The land, located on both sides of the Sandy Springs Library branch, is needed for right-of-way and a construction easement. According to an appraisal, the value of the 1.2 acre property is approximately $1.04 million, City Attorney Dan Lee told the council at its Dec. 19 meeting.
Earlier in the meeting, a $15.9 million contract was awarded to Vertical Earth for the road improvement project.
Lee said the transferred property would also be used in the city’s Mount Vernon Highway shared-use path project. It will consist of a bicycle/pedestrian side path on the south side of the road.
In exchange for the Fulton property, the city will restore the landscaping and replace the library sign with a new one approved by the county, Lee said.
The agreement also transfers a small piece of property at the intersection of Peachtree Dunwoody Road and Old Peachtree Dunwoody Road, on the border of Sandy Springs and the City of Atlanta, Lee said.