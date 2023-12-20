Two-way traffic on both Johnson Ferry Road and Mount Vernon Highway are planned in the intersection project. (Sandy Springs)

Sandy Springs City Council awarded a $15.9 million contract with Vertical Earth to fund the construction of the Johnson Ferry Road/Mount Vernon Highway intersection improvement project. The amount was $6.6 million more than an engineer’s estimate.

The construction budget was approximately $10.1 million, though Public Works Director Marty Martin said adequate funding was available.

The project will widen Johnson Ferry and Mount Vernon for each to have an eastbound and westbound lane in each direction. A center two-way left-turn lane on each road will transition to a left-turn lane at intersections. It will include 12-foot-wide multi-use paths on the inside shoulders of Mount Vernon Highway and Johnson Ferry Road and 6-foot-wide sidewalks on the outside shoulders.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2024. Neighborhood informational meetings will be held to inform residents about the project.

Before discussion on the project began, Theodore Davis III of Green Oak Court asked the council to take its time before voting on the contract. He pointed out the discrepancy between the project estimate and the lowest bid.

“But in the case of the project tonight, it’s still very jarring that tonight’s contract involves a difference of over $6.5 million, over 70% more than the engineer’s estimate,” he said.

In that other agenda item, the City Council approved reallocated $1 million of uncommitted TSPLOST funds to the Johnson Ferry-Mount Vernon project under the TSPLOST 2016 program. This was necessary with the low bid exceeding estimates and the need to add project management services for the project.

Davis said that the increase is so large it requires a TSPLOST budget amendment.

“How many more 2016 projects are hanging out there that we’re going to have to fund going forward or is this the last one we’re doing?” Councilmember John Paulson asked.

Three more projects remain, Martin said: Peachtree Dunwoody Road side path, Brandon Mill Road sidewalk, and Mount Vernon Highway Corridor Improvements/TS192.

Mayor Rusty Paul said that a substantial amount of inflation has happened in the past three years with a significant amount of materials cost increases and supply chain challenges. The city will need to complete all the projects.

“It is very likely we’re going to have to dip into some other capital funds to complete them. That’s just the facts of life,” he said.

Visit spr.gs/improvements for information about city transportation projects.