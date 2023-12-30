It’s always voting season for Georgia’s local elections offices, and 2024 will be no different.

The presidential primary will be on March 12, while primaries for other races will be held May 21.

All eyes will be on the Peach State for November’s general election, where about 5 million ballots are expected to be cast for president, every state lawmaker and Georgia’s 14 U.S. House seats.

There are three options to vote — requesting an absentee by mail ballot, in person during three weeks of early voting and, of course, on Election Day.

Georgians can visit My Voter Page for details.

This story comes to Rough Draft via a media partnership with GPB News.