Rough Draft presents our 15th annual 20 Under 20 honorees for 2024. As in past years, we are in awe of these students’ abilities to juggle their education while giving back to the community in such meaningful ways. From creating nonprofits and fundraising to creating podcasts and donating 650 pairs of shoes to children in need, this year’s honorees have gone above and beyond to bring positivity and leadership to metro Atlanta. While narrowing down this year’s honorees and runners-up was more arduous than ever, we think these students will inspire and motivate you to give back to your communities. – Collin Kelley

Mira Silverman, left, and Sierra Pape at Midtown High School. (Photo by Isadora Pennington

Sierra Pape, 16

Midtown High School

Sierra organized an event at the Midtown MARTA station to honor the victims of the Kramatorsk train station attack in Ukraine after a missile strike during the Russian invasion. She also leads Midtown Votes, a chapter of the national organization When We All Vote, to engage students in voting initiatives by hosting forums for school board candidates and spearheading registration events. Sierra said it’s part of her pursuit of inclusive civic participation and education among her peers. Sierra has served as the vice chair of the Fulton County Youth Commissioner for the past two years. In 2023, the commission championed crucial youth-centric initiatives and was a recipient of the U.S. Presidential Service Achievement Award. She is also a standout journalist for The Southerner, Midtown High’s student newspaper.

Mira Silverman, 16

Midtown High School

Mira is the founder of Drift the Map, a series of free walks aimed at expanding Atlantans’ knowledge of their historic city. She also drafted the land acknowledgment statement adopted by the Freedom Park Conservancy, recognizing the Indigenous people’s homeland, those who later fought to protect the neighborhoods around the park when they were threatened with demolition to build a highway, and to honor The Carter Center. Mira also spearheads the Midtown High initiative, Cranes for Peace, aimed at bringing the student body together and creating serenity. So far, students have folded over 500 cranes and placed them around the campus. “What I think is most important to me is branching outside of your circle,” Mira said. “Being indoors and curating your own circle is perpetually unchanging; when you’re actually outside and there are things that surprise you and catch your eye, you suddenly see the world in a very colorful light.”

Ellis Schroder

Ellis Schroeder, 17

Druid Hills High School

As founder of DermaTeens, an international nonprofit dedicated to educating teens on skin health and sun safety, Ellis led a team of over 45 teenagers from around the world in publishing 100 medically reviewed articles related to skin, skin health, and health equity. As a Volunteer and Project Coordinator with IMPACT Melanoma, a national non-profit, Ellis collaborated with the South Fork Conservancy and the DeKalb County Parks & Rec Department to fund and install a dozen public sunscreen dispensers across the county, including Zonolite Park. “My skin cancer and public health service efforts are a reflection of the support, inspiration, and passion of those all around me,” Ellis said. “None of these efforts would have been possible without my parents and mentor figures. I believe that making a difference relies on the value of collaboration and connection with others.”

Michael Doller

Michael Doller, 18

The Lovett School

Inspired by his connection with Josie Hull, a formerly conjoined twin, Michael launched Atlanta’s teen chapter of Once Upon a Room in 2021. The nonprofit’s mission is to enrich the lives of pediatric patients suffering serious illnesses and trauma, through hospital room makeovers. As president, Michael has led his team in raising over $20,000, supporting over 15 hospital room makeovers, primarily in partnership with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. For his Eagle Scout project, Michael continued with the children theme, building shelves to organize donated goods for the Center for Safe and Healthy Children, a nonprofit supporting abused kids. “Far and away the most important and impactful project I have been a part of is Once Upon a Room,” Michael said. “I’m humbled by the brave patients we serve and proud to be a part of an organization committed to lifting the spirits of children who are suffering.”

Rylie Tatum

Rylie Tatum, 17

The Lovett School

Rylie chairs the Girl UP Club, which collected over 14,000 personal care items to donate to underserved girls and women in metro Atlanta. As an aspiring astronaut, she has challenged herself academically, but also beyond Lovett’s classroom. She actively tries to bridge the gap for young women in STEM by giving presentations and recently served as a mistress of ceremonies for the annual LEGO League Robotics Showcase. “I am the President and founder of the Lovett School Girl UP club. Over the past three years through my organization, I conducted annual feminine care drives, collecting feminine hygiene products which I transport to local schools, pantries, women’s shelters, and other donation centers,” Rylie said. “My efforts have culminated in donating around 18,000 products and therefore impacting around 4,000 girls and women in the Atlanta metro area.”

Ryan Dong

Ryan Dong, 17

The Paideia School

In 2022, Ryan created the nonprofit GearTogether using soccer as a way to bring communities together. Last summer, Ryan partnered with Friends of Refugees, initiating a soccer program at the Summer Youth Experience and leading over 100 kids through various team-building and soccer activities. Additionally, Ryan also partnered with the soccer organization TYSA to donate two high-quality soccer goals to the Friends of Refugees program. He also helped to create the Atlanta branch of PingPongParkinson, a global movement aimed toward suppressing the progression of Parkinson’s through ping pong. “Change doesn’t have to come rapidly, but change requires a start and a beginning for improvement to happen,” he said. “Community service is an action that may not have grand effects immediately, but impacting even one person is always greatly rewarding in the long term.”

Sidney Parker

Sidney Parker, 17

The Weber School

For her senior project with the Daniel Zalik Academy, Sidney is collaborating with Wish for WASH to create menstrual health kits, proactively addressing period poverty among local teens. She’s also leading a school-wide effort with the Period Project to provide feminine hygiene supplies to schools in need and is actively seeking ways to advocate against the luxury tax on these essential products through her work with Georgia STOMP. “My English teacher, Ms. Corinne Skott, recently said something to my class: She sees us not only as who we are today but also as who we’ll be tomorrow,” Sidney said. “I think that’ll stick with me for the rest of my life – the belief that if you aren’t who you want to be today, keep working and putting in the effort so that when tomorrow eventually comes, you can look back on today with pride.”

Collin Maher

Collin Maher, 17

The Mount Vernon School

You might have seen Collin on the local news after he donated 650 pairs of athletic shoes to every student at Lake Forest Elementary School last year. To raise money for the shoes, Collin and his cohorts spent more than 500 hours organizing and hosting a 5k charity race, Cocoa Classic, with 390 registered runners. The event raised more than $18,000. Although Collin organized the fundraising event as his Eagle Scout project, he plans to make the 5k an annual event. The second annual Cocoa Classic (runcocoaclassic.com) is set for February. You might also see Collin at the Community Assistance Center in Sandy Springs, where he regularly volunteers at the food bank. “Personal achievement, for me, is the ability to uplift others,” Collin said. “Not just community involvement but community impact, which is a strong belief I have when shaping intentions and morals.”

Lauren Foglesong

Lauren Foglesong, 16

The Westminster Schools

Lauren has devoted much of her time to connecting Westminster students to La Amistad, the nonprofit organization that provides Latino students and their families with academic and life enrichment programs. She helped orchestrate several events with La Amistad, such as a field trip to the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and movie nights. Lauren also created the student group, ¡Educación para todos, that provides other opportunities for her peers to volunteer their time with La Amistad. In addition, Lauren is a bilingual volunteer with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and a Civic Engagement Fellow helping connect fellow students with partners for community initiatives. “Working with students through the La Amistad program has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” Lauren said. “Over the past three years, as an after-school tutor, I have seen the immense academic progress of a group of primary school students; I am grateful to be part of their journey.”

Aryonne Fears

Aryonne Fears, 17

Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School

Aryonne’s list of volunteer activities is extensive, including founding the upperclassman Ignite Mentorship program and serving as a student ambassador, tutor, and church Youth Director. Most notably, Aryonne has created and produced the weekly “Ari Talks” podcast, which seeks “to help people of my generation see themselves outside of what is normally accepted, such as hypersexual culture, closeted religion, and promotion of herd mentality.” Her podcast is aimed at youth between the ages of 13 to 19. Topics focus on teens’ growth in relationships with self, God, and the people around them. “As a writer and podcaster, I am happy to say so many people have poured into me and my journey,” Aryonne said. “My way of giving back is authentically pouring into others.”

Grace Novascone

Grace Novascone,16

Marist School

Grace established her own foundation, A Touch of Grace, which focuses on aiding women and children in need. Projects have included organizing coat and blanket drives, collecting backpacks and school supplies, providing Christmas presents for kids, and assembling toiletry kits for adults. She said her unwavering determination is to ensure that all donations reach various charitable organizations in Atlanta, such as Atlanta Mission, My Sister’s House, and Atlanta Children’s Shelter. Grace also devotes her time to engaging with other organizations including Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Girls Supporting Girls, Habitat for Humanity, and leading campus ministry retreats. “I think sometimes teens think they are too young to make a difference, but I disagree,” Grace said. “If you can help even one person, then your efforts matter. My message to anyone reading this is to get involved – little or big – but share your time and talents.”

Omar Jingo

Omar Jingo, 17

Atlanta International School

Omar witnessed firsthand the public transportation crisis in his native Uganda, especially during the pandemic when the country was on lockdown. He created the Bicycle Project and reached out to different organizations for financial help to buy and donate bicycles to the neediest. After winning numerous financial awards, Omar founded Bomlee’s Bicycles, which became part of the Ugandan Transportation and Mobility Initiative. Omar has helped distribute 40 bicycles and two motorcycles, impacting three communities with this project that all began in his 10th-grade year. “Attending a local school in Uganda during my formative years provided me with invaluable educational experiences and insight into global socioeconomic disparities,” Omar said. “I’m driven by the desire to give back to other warm, nurturing communities like this school, recognizing how much it has shaped me and consistently given me so much to be thankful for.”

Ezra Yeboah

Ezra Yeboah, 17

Atlanta International School

Ezra has been an advocate for change through her work with the Ohio-based non-profit Justice for Keith LaMar and her creation of the Justice for Keith LaMar Youth Advocates. LaMar is a wrongfully convicted Black man held in solitary confinement for the past 28 years on Ohio’s death row. Ezra has corresponded with and met LaMar several times and has been inspired by his plight and courage. Ezra worked with a team to gain LeMar a temporary stay of execution in November. They are determined to continue the fight to see his conviction overturned. Ezra has also been involved with theater, mock trial, and orchestra, and other clubs of interest like the Black Student Union and the Gay Straight Alliance. “I am inspired by the activists who’ve come before me. They taught me the value of action; that the time is now,” Ezra said. “I believe we should strive to extend empathy to people we are taught to hate – our division benefits systems of power, and we are stronger together.”

Gabby Mautner, left, and Ellie Arenth

Gabby Mautner, 18

Ellie Arenth, 18

Pace Academy

For the past three years, the seniors have run the school’s Bloom Closet club, an organization that supports The Bloom Closet, which provides a unique shopping experience for children in foster care. The club’s twice-annual clothing drives have become highlights of Pace’s calendar, with families across the school taking part. Ellie and Gabby have not only picked up the mantle from past Bloom club leaders but have continued to grow the effort at Pace, including coordinating a sock hop benefitting The Bloom Closet. “After watching my sister, Leah, volunteer with the Bloom Closet, I knew that I wanted to follow in her footsteps,” Gabby said. “Bloom has been an important part of my life for the past six years, and I have loved giving the Pace community the opportunity to give back in an important and meaningful way. Ellie agreed, calling The Bloom Closet a “vital organization” for Georgia. “It not only provides services to foster families but also creates a community in which they feel welcomed and supported,” Ellie said. “I am so grateful to the Pace community for helping me and all the volunteers that make the Bloom Closet what it is.”

Arjun, Anjini, and Urvini Naidu at The Westminster Schools. (Photo by Isadora Pennington)

Anjini Naidu, 16

Arjun Naidu, 16

Urvini Naidu, 14

The Westminster Schools

The Naidu siblings co-founded and operate Auraa Designs, a nonprofit business selling jewelry to support children and families battling cancer and autism. Aside from their collaborative effort, the Naidus have separate pursuits as well. Arjun has volunteered for Odyssey of the Mind, serves as Student Government President, and serves on the Georgia Works Students Advisory Board, among others. Anjini is the executive director of Circle of Women and President-elect of the girlFriends board for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and also volunteers for Odyssey of the Mind. Urvini is student government president at Westminster, active in Girl Scouts, and a girlFriends board member and student member of Circle of Women. Like her older siblings, Urvini also volunteers with Odyssey of the Mind, while also tutoring at Kumon and Agape.

Carlota De Luna Garza

Carlota De Luna Garza, 17

Academe of the Oaks

As part of the school’s Amnesty International club, Carlota reached out to Amnesty International and coordinated an educational event aimed at promoting awareness of women’s sexual and reproductive rights. She established a partnership with Planned Parenthood and successfully organized a Zoom event to further educate the community as well as organizing a reproductive rights educational event at Olive & Pine. Carlota also took the initiative to establish Green Academe, a volunteer-based, student-led group that organized a clothing swap for the Decatur community and which promotes recycling and sustainable practices. “Each project I’ve undertaken has shed light on different issues, and contributing to my community brings immense fulfillment,” Carlota said. Witnessing our community unite—parents, students, and teachers alike—to support various causes has been truly amazing.”

Maelyn Alexander

Maelyn Alexander, 17

Woodward Academy

After discovering the nonprofit World of Change, which provides essentials to support children and families with the collection of spare change, during summer camp, Maelyn decided to bring the program to Temple Sinai in Sandy Springs. Recently, the change collected during Sunday School was donated to the Israel Defense Fund. She also established a fundraiser through the Jewish National Fund and Alexander Muss High School in Israel to support the war, meeting her goal of $1,000 in two weeks. She was also recently accepted to Atlanta Leaders for Tomorrow, which empowers students to become Jewish leaders and advocates in Atlanta and beyond. Maelyn also works with the nonprofit Friendship Circle of Atlanta and Creating Connected Communities, among other endeavors. “My passion for serving the Atlanta community as a volunteer will continue throughout college and as an adult,” Maelyn said.

Braden Gill

Braden Gill, 17

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School

Braden led his junior class to build the first ever Holy Innocents’ Habitat for Humanity Home. Braden spearheaded the build with his team raising more than $125,000 and gathering 300 volunteers to spend nine weeks building a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home for a family. The build began on Aug. 12 and was completed on Oct. 14th. The fundraising for the build began in the fall of 2022 with a Habitat Club Logo designed by Braden. Students gathered for multiple meetings to promote peer-to-peer online fundraising and asked family members and friends to support the cause. A Bears Brunch was hosted last spring to bring families together to kick off the efforts. A Mellow Mushroom giveback night was also organized. The home now belongs to a young mother and her two daughters with a 0% interest mortgage thanks to the efforts of Braden and his team.

Ivy Noel Holland

Ivy Noel Holland, 18

Greater Atlanta Christian School

Ivy was a two-term president of the Buckhead Atlanta chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc., the national nonprofit that works to stimulate the growth and development of children. She has also given countless hours to Meals on Wheels, Nicholas House, and Ronald McDonald House. She was awarded the Lumiere scholarship to conduct research on the harmful effects of THC in adolescence in conjunction with Yale University. She’s also a virtual National Security Language Initiative Youth (NSLI-Y) Mandarin student through the American Council. With her education and experience in research, Ivy plans to create programs for physicians to work in various communities nationwide and abroad. “In life, we must strive to be our absolute best. However, that doesn’t demand perfection, only giving your utmost effort,” Ivy said. ‘Using your gifts and talents to walk the path God has created for you. There is no other copy, you were created to be you.”

Dana Cohn, left, and Lean Ren Taube

Dana Cohn, 17

Leah Ren Taube,17

Riverwood International Charter School

The Riverwood seniors created an outdoor garden curriculum for Lake Forest Elementary School and implemented lessons in the garden with students in 2023 which will continue this year. English is a second language for most Lake Forest students, and officials said the garden experience created by Dana and Leah has been invaluable for developing science skills and gaining new vocabulary through experiences. Dana has also been a regular volunteer in the after-school program at Sandy Springs Mission and participated in Leadership Sandy Springs as well as Creating Connected Communities. Leah has volunteered at Creating Connected Communities and at several health-promoting local businesses including Strive Foods, The Peachtree Road Farmers Market, and TURN Studios.

RUNNERS-UP

Lula Greene, 17

Academe of the Oaks

From volunteering at local daycare centers and summer camps to creating a school business to raise funds for international students in need, Lula is a busy junior.

Elizabeth McCall, 17

Marist School

Elizabeth dedicates her time to projects such as combating food insecurity at community food pantries and organizing programs to help mothers and siblings cope after the loss of a child.

Truman Gephardt, 17

The Howard School

A steadfast volunteer at Horizons Atlanta at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School, Truman was one of 40 high school students selected to participate in Youth Leadership Sandy Springs.

Elizabeth Cohen, 18

Capstone Academy

On top of her extensive work within Capstone, Elizabeth has also found time to found and manage the Run for the Rhinos group, a one-mile fun run organized to raise money for a rhino sanctuary.

Maya Chopra, 16

The Mount Vernon School

In addition to her passion for dance, Maya started her own jewelry business, Maya Anjali Designs, which has raised over $500 to date for the Ovarian Cancer Society.

Olivia Grove, 17

Chamblee High School

Since she first began training with the City Springs Theatre Company’s Conservatory in Sandy Springs two years ago, Olivia has shown exceptional talent as a performer and as a leader among her peers.

Elizabeth Hodges, 18

Wesleyan School

Elizabeth volunteers with Hand in Hand, a club that allows high school students to tutor lower school students. She was the sole high school student chosen to intern at the Atlanta Office of the City Solicitor this past summer.

Stephen Michael Phillips, 17

Greater Atlanta Christian School

Stephen volunteers with Project Kids Eat at Campus Church of Christ, providing essential meals to children in local extended-stay hotels who might go hungry without these lunches.

Zaara Khawaja, 17

Woodward Academy

As the liaison to Project Downtown ATL, Zaara spearheaded the creation of more than 1,000 hygiene kits to support Atlanta’s homeless population.

Noah Benz, 17

Pace Academy

Noah has been running his own businesses since 12, published a book at 16, and currently leads the creation of a virtual reality portal aimed at promoting free access to education, on-demand internships, workshops, and library tours from anywhere in the world.

Addison Genovese, 17

Riverwood International Charter School

As president of Riverwood’s Best Buddies club, Addison has helped grow the club to 150 students, who host monthly social events for students with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities and offers advocacy training opportunities.

George Williams, 18

The Westminster Schools

George overhauled the library at the Agape Youth and Family Center and created a collection with more than 400 brand new books with main characters of color, so students could see themselves in books.

Sara Nikhil Deshpande, 17

Decatur High School

Sara started and leads the STAR program at Decatur High (Students Talk About Race). From that came about the organization Asian Student Union. She also leads the Sidekicks program for the school district where seniors interact with elementary students to create a feeling of inclusivity.

Samuel Kuran, 17

North Springs High School

Samuel was the National Grand Prize Winner of the “Your Voice is Power” coding competition sponsored by Pharrell William’s nonprofit YELLOW, Amazon Future Engineer, and Georgia Tech. The competition encourages the creation of music through code to promote entrepreneurship and social equity.

Kamari Carter, 17

The Lovett School

As the two-year vice president of Lovett’s Girl Up Atlanta chapter, she co-led its Period Poverty Product Drive which collected over 2,550 units.