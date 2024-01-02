Michel “Marty” Turpeau (Develop Authority)

Atlanta and Fulton County elected officials shared their condolences with the family of Michel “Marty” Turpeau following his death on Dec. 23 after a brief illness.

Turpeau had served as the chairman of the Development Authority of Fulton County and was the president of The Aaron Group Inc. (TAG), a municipal solution sourcing firm, he started with Hank Aaron in 1991.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Commissioners of Fulton County, we were saddened to hear of the untimely death of Mr. Marty Turpeau, who served most recently as Chairman of the Development Authority of Fulton County,” Chairman Robb Pitts said in a statement released today. “We are grateful for his many contributions in business and civic affairs. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman said in a Facebook post that Turpeau’s “contributions to Fulton County are incredible and I will personally miss him. Fly high friend there is a development in ‘paradise’ that needs your name on it!”

The Atlanta City Council also offered a statement after Turpeau’s death.

“As the chair of the Development Authority of Fulton County Board, Marty’s contributions to affordable housing and Atlanta’s economic development ecosystem will be remembered. His legacy will endure due to his community presence and positive impact on the lives of others,” the statement said.

Vice Chair Brandon Beach said in a release that the agency’s board and staff were saddened by his loss.

“He leaves an indelible legacy of integrity, innovation, and unwavering commitment to Fulton County and its 15 cities,” Beach said in a release from the board.

Turpeau was an Atlanta native and a product of both Morehouse College with a concentration marketing and Clark Atlanta University (CAU) where he obtained his MBA, according to his LinkedIn profile. His graduate internship was at the investment bank of NM Rothschild in London, England doing foreign currency and bond portfolio analysis.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, at Massey Leadership Center Morehouse College. A live streaming will be presented at https://vimeo.com/event/3991837.