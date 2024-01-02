State Reps. Gregg Kennard and Doug Stoner will not run for reelection in 2024 after being drawn into districts with other Democrats.

Republicans in the state legislature drew the new maps after a federal judge ruled that Georgia’s voting maps drawn in 2021 violate the Voting Rights Act by diluting Black voting power. The judge approved the new maps on Thursday.

Kennard, who currently represents Lawrenceville, was drawn into the same district as his mentor Rep. Sam Park.

“My heart wouldn’t be in opposing him,” Kennard said. “And he’s really an incredible presence down at the house. He’s really important to the chamber and to Georgia,” adding that he is “disappointed” but will continue to serve the community in other ways.

Park said that he will continue to serve their future district.

“Gregg is a good and honorable man; and a friend,” Park said in a statement. “I’m humbled and honored by his decision not to run against me. I look forward to doing my best to continue to serve our district and to build a better Georgia.”

Stoner, who represents Smyrna, was drawn into a shared district with Rep. Terri Anulewicz. Stoner released a statement explaining his decision not to challenge Anulewicz.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked alongside so many dedicated individuals who are committed to making our community a better place for all,” he said. “I decided not to run in the Democratic primary for House District 42. I have known Representative Anulewicz for over 20 years as we have served together in the legislature and on the Smyrna City Council. She will serve my former constituents in the new House District 42 well.”

Anulewicz released a statement in support of Stoner’s decision. She said she looks forward to continued collaboration with him this year.

“His depth of knowledge of our community and his keen understanding of policy have helped ensure that Cobb County and Georgia are vibrant communities that continue to thrive,” she said. “I have no doubt that Representative Stoner will continue to serve Georgia in the future, and I wholeheartedly support him.”

Several other Democrats were drawn into the same House districts. Rep. Saira Draper said she will run for reelection even though Democrat Becky Evans was drawn into her Atlanta district.

The new maps will be in place in time for the 2024 elections.

This story comes to Rough Draft through a partnership with GPB News, a non-profit newsroom covering the state of Georgia.