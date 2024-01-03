A rendering of the Church Street development at Marietta Square, where BŌM will be located (photo: Square Feet Studios).

BŌM, a new restaurant from Chef Brian So, will be the first restaurant tenant to join the new Church Street development in Marietta.

Church Street is a more than 17,000-square-foot redevelopment project located along Church Street off of the Marietta Square. According to a press release, the development project comes from the real estate agency Bridger Properties, and BŌM is slated to open in the summer of 2024.

So, who opened his first restaurant Spring in Marietta in 2016, said his motivation for opening BŌM was to bring a new kind of culinary experience to the Square. BŌM’s menu will feature authentic Korean dishes that So grew up eating.

“Our menu will consist of truly authentic Korean dishes, the type of food that begs for an ice-cold Korean beer or Soju, which we will have plenty of,” So said in the release. “I’m most excited to have the opportunity to do something completely different from what I have been doing at Spring, which is more about the challenge of cooking and technique. BŌM will be about showcasing what I love to eat and the pure enjoyment of cooking and serving food.”

Since opening Spring, So is a two-time James Beard Foundation Award nominee for Rising Star Chef of the Year, as well as a semifinalist in the Best Chef: Southeast category.

BŌM will be located at 113 Church Street.