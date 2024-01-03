An I-285 at Roswell Road project had been omitted when other projects such as the Transform 400/285 program was planned. (GDOT)

Sandy Springs will contribute $150,000 toward a $1.25 million Georgia Department of Transportation project to figure out what improvements should be made for the I-285 at Roswell Road interchange.

GDOT had modification/reconstruction for the Sandy Springs interchange in its long-term plans, Public Works Director Marty Martin told the Sandy Springs City Council on Jan. 2, but it had been left out during other more high-profile projects.

The city council approved an Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) grant application in November 2021 for the interchange scoping study. GDOT supported the project and committed funding for it. The ARC agreed to fund the project in October 2022 at a total cost of $750,000. But since then, the cost has increased to $1.25 million, Martin said.

The project proposes a long-range scoping study of the Roswell Road interchange to identify future improvements for operation and safety needs. The study will include plans to accommodate Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and managed lanes.

GDOT expects to award the project to a consultant in two months. The study will take approximately two years, Martin said.

Councilman Andy Bauman asked that the council and residents be informed and have an opportunity to weigh in on the study’s outcome.

Mayor Rusty Paul said that as the ARC is using federal funds it’s likely that robust requirements for public interaction will be required.

“How much we get briefed in advance is going to be determined more by the Georgia Department of Transportation,” he said.