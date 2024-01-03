Public Works Director Marty Martin (Sandy Springs)

Sandy Springs will use federal and city funds to pay a contractor $335,295 to help create a plan to reduce vehicle crashes that cause serious injury or death.

The Sandy Springs City Council awarded the contract during its Tuesday meeting to Gresham Smith as part of the Safe Roads and Streets for All (SS4A) grant program. The contractor’s study is anticipated to take 15 months, and its goal is zero roadway deaths.

Work on the Safety Action Plan will enable the public works department to work with the police and fire departments to help identify problem areas in the city, Kristen Wescott, the city’s transportation services unit manager, said. This will enable them to figure out what is causing serious crashes and then make changes to minimize accidents.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $360,000 in a grant to the city to develop its Safety Action Plan through the SS4A program. Sandy Springs must contribute $90,000 as its match to the grant.

Objectives in the program are to:

Develop a crash dataset and identify high crash locations from 2018-2022.

Establish a safety framework and goals to achieve a reduction in fatal and injury crashes.

Identify and enact strategies and projects to achieve safety targets.

Identify underserved communities through data analyses.

Develop a Safety Action Plan to include an implementation program and metrics to report safety progress.

The city received proposals from eight companies for the project: AECOM Technical Services; BCC Engineering d/b/a Heath & Lineback Engineers; Croy Engineering; Gresham Smith; Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.; Kimley Horn & Associates, Inc.; NV5 Engineers and Consultants, and; Stantec.