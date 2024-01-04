Tomasa Mendoza (Courtesy APD)

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit released a photo of the suspect wanted in a deadly hit-and-run that happened a year ago this month.

APD is asking the public to help find Tomasa Mendoza, who is wanted for the hit-and-run incident that killed 9-year-old Jamal Dean on Jan. 3, 2023.

The 58-year-old suspect goes by several aliases including Betty and Ticho Carreon, according to investigators.

The incident occurred just before 6:30 p.m. on Cleveland Avenue when officers rushed to the scene and found Jamal in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries at Grady Hospital.

Mendoza is currently wanted for homicide by vehicle and Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org , or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.