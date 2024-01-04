A map of the office park proposed for a senior living community in Brookhaven.

At the Jan. 3 meeting, the Brookhaven Planning Commission voted to recommend an adaptive reuse project to convert a 14-acre office park into a senior living community at 4170 Ashford Dunwoody Road.

Ashford Green Ventures LLC is planning to build out 138 independent-living units, 41 assisted-living units and 28 memory-care units. Plans for an undeveloped corner of the property are to build 201 units for active seniors ages 55+.

“There’s been quite a sea change in terms of office demand and usage,” attorney Den Webb said. “At Ashford Green tenancy is in the 50 to 60% range and declining.”

Ten percent of the active adult units will be workforce housing, Webb said. Amenities include a roof top terrace, pools, pickleball courts, restaurants, a game room and fitness facilities.

The project will have to go before Brookhaven City Council for final approval.

The commission also appointed longtime member Conor Sen as chair and Sherean Malekzadeh as vice chair at its first meeting of 2024.