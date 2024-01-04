Taking the stage this coming Monday, Jan. 8, at Punk Foodie @ Ponce’s weekly Limited Edition Series is gourmet Hardee Soups.

Chef Amanda Hardee will be bringing her veggie bowl soups in tomato basil, cheesy potato, and vegetarian miso cauliflower varieties. As a unique offering if you order online early you can reserve your specially crafted onion bowl, acorn squash bowl, or potato bowls for dine-in enjoyment.

Punk Foodie loves to offer up its kitchen to chefs to come create dishes special to them. Monday nights have become home to this amazing and often collaborative effort between two chefs putting their own unique spins on dishes you can’t find anywhere else in Atlanta.

This chilly weather is the perfect time to cozy up with a warm, hearty soup and no one knows that better than Chef Hardee who sees the soup she makes as a way to comfort you when you are down and make you feel better when you are under the weather. Focusing on the healing properties of the fresh ingredients she uses for her concoctions, she sees her cooking efforts as a labor of love and a part of your overall wellness plan.

Hardee Soups will be served at the stall every Monday in January for lunch, but the Limited Edition event will offer up the decadent veggie bowls.

Chef Hardee also loves adding relatable side dishes to her bowls of gourmet soup. This week she is making everyone’s favorite comfort food, grilled cheese with the meltiest melty cheese from New School American Cheese by Chef Eric Greenspan. Mr. Bring Chili-Crisp powered mayo will also be available if you would like to add a spicy flare.

Given the limited supply and high demand of the special items featured on Monday nights at the Punk Foodie @ Ponce stall, ordering ahead is highly encouraged as these popular chefs regularly sell out of these specially curated dishes.