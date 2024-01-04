Chef Hector Santiago in Spain | Photo credit: The Imprints

Chef Hector Santiago is set to open a Spanish tapas bar called La Metro at Ponce City Market this summer.

Le Metro is Santiago’s second restaurant in Ponce City Market, joining El Super Pan. Santiago also owns El Burro Pollo at Tech Square and another location of El Super Pan at the Battery. El Super Pan was originally a pop-up at Santiago’s Poncey-Highland restaurant Pura Vida, which operated for 12 years. He opened El Super Pan at Ponce City Market in 2015, and El Burro Pollo in 2020.

“I fell in love with Spain and its vibrant food, wine, and culture many years ago,” Santiago said about the opening in a press release. “At Ponce City Market, we’re in the middle of town where it’s always bustling, and you can feel the energy inside the building. When coming up with the idea for this restaurant, a fun tapas bar felt like the right fit.”

According to a press release, the menu will feature fresh, cured and tinned seafood, charcuterie and cheese, and more. The menu will also feature “pintxos,” which are smaller, bite-sized snacks of different ingredients usually (but not always) held together by a toothpick (in Basque, “pintxo” means spike, as well as staple tapas like patatas bravas and croquetes. There will also be a selection of larger dishes.

The drinks menu will feature a selection of Spanish cava, wines and ciders, as well as selections from the U.S. and Portugal; Spanish-preferred spirits and cocktails with a Spanish twist; and beer sourced from Atlanta and Spanish breweries.