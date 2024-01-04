SweetWater Brewing Company will celebrate its 27th anniversary on Feb. 17 with the Atlanta group EarthGang.

SweetWater Brewing Company will celebrate its 27th anniversary on Feb. 17 with a concert from the Atlanta group EarthGang.

SweetWater is the largest craft brewer in the southeast and was founded in Atlanta in 1997. The Feb. 2 event will take place at the brewery’s Armour Yards location and also feature performances from Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country band and DJ Maddy O’Neal.

EarthGang is made up of musical artists Olu and WowGr8 and is part of the Atlanta-based creative collective Spillage Village. The duo blends hip-hop, R&B and funk.

“Live music runs through SweetWater’s veins, which is why we celebrate our anniversary each year with electrifying performances from must-see acts and rising stars across genres,” said Tilray Brands President of U.S. Beers Ty Gilmore in a press release. SweetWater is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands. “For this year’s show, we curated an eclectic contemporary lineup that will provide the perfect soundtrack for the party.”

During the event, SweetWater will offer limited edition anniversary beers brewed specifically for the event.

The party will take place on Feb. 17 starting at 1 p.m. at 195 Ottley Drive NE. Tickets can be purchased online.