A rendering shows the design at Loridans Drive for the crossing and beginning of the PATH400 extension to Sandy Springs. (Special)

Sandy Springs will receive $400,000 from the City of Atlanta as reimbursement for its share of construction costs for a bridge across the two cities’ borders in the PATH 400 Multiuse Trail Extension Project.

The PATH 400 extension has reached the final design phase, with construction scheduled to begin this year, Public Works Director Marty Martin told the Sandy Springs City Council during its Jan. 2 meeting. This project extends from Loridans Drive within Atlanta city limits and north into Sandy Springs city limits to just south of Johnson Ferry Road.

Sandy Springs and Atlanta will hire their own contractors to construct the portion of PATH 400 within city limits.

However, city limits run through the middle of a planned bridge structure that requires a single contractor to build. As the cost of the bridge construction is in Sandy Springs’ portion of the cost estimate, Atlanta is reimbursing its neighbor for its share of the work.

The estimated cost for that bridge is $1.96 million, Martin said. The Georgia Department of Transportation provided Sandy Springs with $1.57 million in federal funds for the bridge construction. A 20 percent local match is required, and Atlanta agreed to pay $400,000 for its part of that match in an intergovernmental agreement approved by City Councils in both cities.

“These are not minimal. These are fairly significant bridges within this PATH system,” Martin said.