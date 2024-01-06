DeKalb Commissioner Michelle Long Spears speaks at the Brookhaven City Council meeting.

Six months after an effort by Toco Hills residents to annex into the city of Brookhaven, officials released new information about false signatures found in the application

The annexation application submitted in June 2023 encompassed 1,090 parcels covering 462 acres in unincorporated DeKalb County south of Brookhaven.

Seven signatures on the application were found to be false, Brookhaven announced on Jan. 4.

“During the public input process for the applications there were several claims of irregularities in the notarization of consent from parcel owners. After reviewing the 1,090 parcels in the application, seven of them were found to be invalid based upon the signatures,” the press release stated.

Brookhaven City Attorney Jeremy Berry said there is no legal action being taken against Rosetta Stone Communications, the company Brookhaven paid $273,000 to help with the annexation.

The annexation process was highly contested. During a public meeting on June 28, residents, business owners, and elected officials encouraged Brookhaven City Council to drop the application.

DeKalb Commissioner Michelle Long Spears spoke at the meeting, saying “folks are confused” about the application.

“More than one member of the public said it looked like the boundaries were drawn or gerrymandered to exclude apartments and/or areas of modest income,” said Long Spears.

Two days later, the council approved a resolution acknowledging that six additional areas south of Brookhaven are working on applications to annex into the city.

This week, the Brookhaven Planning Commission approved the rezoning of 2760 Briarcliff Road and 2030 Cliff Valley Way, with the intent to annex into the city.

The Brookhaven City Council is planning to take a vote on the annexation on Jan. 23.